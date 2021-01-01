Pierre FRANCO

Mes compétences :
Design industriel
Design graphique
Entreprises
VirtualExpo
Marseillemaintenant
VirtualExpo
- Senior Content Manager
Marseille2011 - maintenant
• Development of content strategy, SEO content creation and optimization.
• Oversee and manage the creation of digital content.
• New technologies and trends identification in the architectural and design field on a worldwide basis (international business trips, presence at trade shows, specialized press consulting).
• Creation and development of new product lines and enhancement of the profitability relevant to already existing categories.
• At-large supervision and coordination of a team, responsible for the creation of web-stands and new virtual exhibition on Archiexpo website.
• International portfolio of more than 800 clients
• Build and foster content partnerships.
• Measurement & tracking success of the SEO strategy.ore.
Givenchy
- Scénographe
LEVALLOIS PERRET2011 - 2011- Création et suivi de production des projets événementiels Parfums Givenchy.
- Recherches et innovations points de vente pour les lancements stratégiques.
Neuilly-sur-Seine2001 - 2008• Responsable du design et de la conception du mobilier permanent ainsi que du suivi de fabrication
> Mural maquillage, Nuancier maquillage, Miroir lumière
• Recherche et développement de nouveaux concepts merchandising dans le secteur Parfums beauté.
• Conception et réalisation de nombreux stands
• Design des références PLV évènementielles pour le parfum, le maquillage et le soin
> N°5, Coco Mademoiselle, Chance, Allure