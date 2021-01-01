Menu

Pierre FRANCO

Marseille

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design industriel
Design graphique

Entreprises

  • VirtualExpo

    Marseille maintenant

  • VirtualExpo - Senior Content Manager

    Marseille 2011 - maintenant
    • Development of content strategy, SEO content creation and optimization.
    • Oversee and manage the creation of digital content.
    • New technologies and trends identification in the architectural and design field on a worldwide basis (international business trips, presence at trade shows, specialized press consulting).
    • Creation and development of new product lines and enhancement of the profitability relevant to already existing categories.
    • At-large supervision and coordination of a team, responsible for the creation of web-stands and new virtual exhibition on Archiexpo website.
    • International portfolio of more than 800 clients
    • Build and foster content partnerships.
    • Measurement & tracking success of the SEO strategy.ore.

  • Givenchy - Scénographe

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2011 - 2011 - Création et suivi de production des projets événementiels Parfums Givenchy.
    - Recherches et innovations points de vente pour les lancements stratégiques.

  • francollection - Designer Freelance

    2008 - 2011 Activities :
    RETAIL DESIGN // POS advertising, scenographie, event & commercial architecture
    GRAPHIC DESIGN // corporate identity
    PRODUCT DESIGN // Furniture,lights, objects, jewels, accessories

    REFERENCES

    CHANEL FENDI PUCCI GIVENCHY

  • Chanel - DESIGNER

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2001 - 2008 • Responsable du design et de la conception du mobilier permanent ainsi que du suivi de fabrication
    > Mural maquillage, Nuancier maquillage, Miroir lumière
    • Recherche et développement de nouveaux concepts merchandising dans le secteur Parfums beauté.
    • Conception et réalisation de nombreux stands
    • Design des références PLV évènementielles pour le parfum, le maquillage et le soin
    > N°5, Coco Mademoiselle, Chance, Allure

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :