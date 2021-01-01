Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FRAVALO
Ajouter
Pierre FRAVALO
Ivry sur Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Delifrance
- Responsable de production
Ivry sur Seine
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Agricole Le Gros CHENE
Pontivy
1987 - 1999
Réseau
Aurélie DELSÉRIÈS
Catherine FRAVALO
Denis ETIENNE
Hélène PESSON
Ludovic LAMAND
Lydia BAUDOIN - VILLAIN
Philippe SERGENT
Pierre CONDROYER
Thierry FERRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z