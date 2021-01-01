Pierre GAREZ

-
LOT NAVIGATION
- Directeur
2013 - maintenant
LOT NAVIGATION makes you discover the Lot Valley in the South-West of France by boat :
- Houseboat rental for one-week vacation (www.lot-navigation.com)
- Traditional gabare-boat cruises around Saint-Cirq-Lapopie (www.croisieres-saint-cirq-lapopie.com)
-
EGGERS Conseil
- Senior Consultant
2011 - 2013
EGGERS Conseil is delivering business and operations advisory for leading Retail, Services and Financial Services companies wherever the assignment is based.
Skills : Project management, Change management, Business process management, Operational excellence, Supply chain management and logistics
Expertise : Supply chain, Services
-
Panaction
- Consultant
2008 - 2011
Panaction is delivering operational excellence advisory for Industry and Services companies in French speaking countries.
Skills : Project management, Change management, Operational excellence, Supply chain management and logistics
Expertise : Supply chain, Services
-
Talent Search People - Barcelone
- Trilingual Recruitment Consultant
2006 - 2007
Native Speakers Business Unit
-
Eddie Bauer and Old Navy - Californie
- Sales person
2004 - 2004
Summer internships.