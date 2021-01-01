Menu

Pierre GAREZ

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • LOT NAVIGATION - Directeur

    2013 - maintenant LOT NAVIGATION makes you discover the Lot Valley in the South-West of France by boat :
    - Houseboat rental for one-week vacation (www.lot-navigation.com)
    - Traditional gabare-boat cruises around Saint-Cirq-Lapopie (www.croisieres-saint-cirq-lapopie.com)

  • EGGERS Conseil - Senior Consultant

    2011 - 2013 EGGERS Conseil is delivering business and operations advisory for leading Retail, Services and Financial Services companies wherever the assignment is based.


    Skills : Project management, Change management, Business process management, Operational excellence, Supply chain management and logistics

    Expertise : Supply chain, Services

  • Panaction - Consultant

    2008 - 2011 Panaction is delivering operational excellence advisory for Industry and Services companies in French speaking countries.


    Skills : Project management, Change management, Operational excellence, Supply chain management and logistics

    Expertise : Supply chain, Services

  • Talent Search People - Barcelone - Trilingual Recruitment Consultant

    2006 - 2007 Native Speakers Business Unit

  • Eddie Bauer and Old Navy - Californie - Sales person

    2004 - 2004 Summer internships.

Formations

  • ESIC esi

    Madrid 2005 - 2006

  • ESSEC BBA (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2003 - 2007

  • Lycée Stendhal

    Aiguillon 2000 - 2003 1 année d'échange en lycée américain

