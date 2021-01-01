Menu

Pierre GINESTEL

MARIGNANE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coaching
Enseignement
International

Entreprises

  • Eurocopter - Groupe EADS - Vice President Human Ressources

    2011 - maintenant Head of People resources
    Head of HR Programmes & BP coordination

  • AIRBUS - Groupe EADS - VP HUMAN RESSOURCES ENGINEERING

    1999 - 2011 In charge of Human Ressources policy across Europe and international subsidiaries
    Design and implement the Engineering development paths (Expert , Architecte , Management)
    Propose the employment policy (Headcount , competences , trainings ...)
    Advise and coach managers on Organisation and social issues

  • ATR - Groupe EADS - HRBP

    1994 - 1999 HR business partner ATR Operations

