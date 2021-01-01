Menu

Pierre GONTHIER

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Dirigeant de ProXimité - Direction de la Circulation Ferroviaire

    2009 - maintenant DPX Ain Saône - Gestion d'une équipe de 43 agents circulation / aiguilleurs - Management de la sécurité

  • SNCF - Agent de maîtrise Infra Transport

    2000 - 2008 Diverses missions dans le service en gare - escale et sécurité ferroviaire - poste d'aiguillage .

  • TCL - Conducteur Receveur

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :