Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GONTHIER
Ajouter
Pierre GONTHIER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCF
- Dirigeant de ProXimité - Direction de la Circulation Ferroviaire
2009 - maintenant
DPX Ain Saône - Gestion d'une équipe de 43 agents circulation / aiguilleurs - Management de la sécurité
SNCF
- Agent de maîtrise Infra Transport
2000 - 2008
Diverses missions dans le service en gare - escale et sécurité ferroviaire - poste d'aiguillage .
TCL
- Conducteur Receveur
1999 - 2000
Formations
Lycée Colbert
Lyon
1996 - 1998
BTS transport
Lycée Claude Fauriel
Saint Etienne
1992 - 1995
Bac ES
Réseau
Anissa CHENAFI
Anna POUYET
Blandine CORTES
Camille DE MELLO
David RODRIGUEZ
Jennyfer DREMIERE
Martin LEROY
Sylvie RIVET
Tiffany GONCALVES
Violaine GOUDARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z