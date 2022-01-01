Menu

Pierre-Louis CHARVIN

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologie
Filtration
Sales
Vente

Entreprises

  • DOMODULIS - Président

    2013 - maintenant

  • ORELIS - Senior Business Manager - Europe

    Ambatoroka - Antananarivo 2011 - 2012

  • ALPMA SERVI - DIrecteur division Process

    2010 - 2011

  • NOVASEP Process - Business Manager

    POMPEY 2004 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :