Pierre-Louis CHARVIN
Pierre-Louis CHARVIN
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Biotechnologie
Filtration
Sales
Vente
Entreprises
DOMODULIS
- Président
2013 - maintenant
ORELIS
- Senior Business Manager - Europe
Ambatoroka - Antananarivo
2011 - 2012
ALPMA SERVI
- DIrecteur division Process
2010 - 2011
NOVASEP Process
- Business Manager
POMPEY
2004 - 2010
Formations
ICSV Institut Des Cadres Superieurs De La Vente Institut des Cadres Supérieurs de la Vente
Lyon
1994 - 1995
Master Maketing Ventes
Lycée La Mache
Lyon
1978 - 1982
Electrotechnique - Conduite de procédés
Réseau
Audrey PASQUIER
Cédric MESTREAU
Cédric PRIEUR
Guillaume THIBAULT
Jean GUILLERM
Jean-Marc BOLLON
Michael MÜLLER
Pascal GALMAN
Philippe LEMAIRE
Rachel CORIOU
