Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre Maxime TARDY
Ajouter
Pierre Maxime TARDY
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Vente
Communication
Entreprises
IPH - Orexad / Anfidis
- Chef de produit PSH-Soudage
2010 - maintenant
VDI group
- Chef de produit junior
Champagne-au-Mont-d'Or
2009 - 2010
GL events
- Acheteur Junior
Brignais
2008 - 2009
SNCF
- Acheteur PI
2007 - 2008
Formations
IAE
Lyon
2008 - 2009
Achats industriels et tertiaires
Idrac Lyon
Lyon
2004 - 2008
Achats
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
Lyon
2002 - 2004
Scientifique - Biologie
Réseau
Carine ESTEVES
Claire REVIL
Clémence AUBERT
Jean FRITZ
Jerome LOBJOIS
Julien LERAY
Magnier CEDRIK
Marc-Antoine LHÉRÉTÉ
Pierre MULLER
Prevost PATRICE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z