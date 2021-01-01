Pierre-Olivier LOTHORÉ

Mes compétences :
Energie
International
Logistique
Nucléaire
Ingénierie
Entreprises
Areva
- Internal Auditor
Paris La Defense2012 - maintenant· Financial and Operational audits: Organization, Process (Finance, HR, Purchasing, Sales) and Project review (contract management, planning, KPI-follow-up...)
· International environment: France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, USA
· Critical analysis of the subject matter
· Synthesis of the analysis and preparation of recommendations
· Interview and communication with high level management
TN International (AREVA)
- Technical Operation Manager
2012 - 2012· Costing of technical assistance activities (costing over 500 k€)
· Commercial presentation and technical negotiation in front of customers (South Africa, Germany, Switzerland)
· Project management for internal customers
· Activities assumed as operation manager
TN International (AREVA)
- Operation Manager
2009 - 2011• Technical referent for a 200 Millions € project
• Team management on site during technical assistance: around 6 people (Italy, France and Switzerland)
• Writing of technical documents in French, English and German for customers and nuclear authorities
IAVF Antriebstechnik GmbH
- Test Engineer in the field of tribology (internship)
2007 - 2008• Preparation, realization of tests on metallic pieces used in engines
• Data analysis of tested pieces
Stuttgart2006 - 2007Maschinenbau - Cours suivis : design industriel, aérodynamique industrielle, mécanique des fluides, moteurs à combustion, technique de carosserie (sécurité passive et active, habitacle...), conception de turbo, Catia V5