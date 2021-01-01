Menu

Pierre-Olivier LOTHORÉ

Paris La Defense

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Energie
International
Logistique
Nucléaire
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • Areva - Internal Auditor

    Paris La Defense 2012 - maintenant · Financial and Operational audits: Organization, Process (Finance, HR, Purchasing, Sales) and Project review (contract management, planning, KPI-follow-up...)
    · International environment: France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, USA
    · Critical analysis of the subject matter
    · Synthesis of the analysis and preparation of recommendations
    · Interview and communication with high level management

  • TN International (AREVA) - Technical Operation Manager

    2012 - 2012 · Costing of technical assistance activities (costing over 500 k€)
    · Commercial presentation and technical negotiation in front of customers (South Africa, Germany, Switzerland)
    · Project management for internal customers
    · Activities assumed as operation manager

  • TN International (AREVA) - Operation Manager

    2009 - 2011 • Technical referent for a 200 Millions € project
    • Team management on site during technical assistance: around 6 people (Italy, France and Switzerland)
    • Writing of technical documents in French, English and German for customers and nuclear authorities
    • Team management on site during technical assistance: around 6 people

  • IAVF Antriebstechnik GmbH - Test Engineer in the field of tribology (internship)

    2007 - 2008 • Preparation, realization of tests on metallic pieces used in engines
    • Data analysis of tested pieces

  • Segula Technologies - Quality Engineer (Internship)

    Nanterre 2006 - 2006 • Work with Quality Head Management
    • Auditing several sites
    • Report of 6 solutions for archiving normative documentation for the 60 French sites of the group

Formations

  • Lycée Stanislas

    Paris maintenant

  • Universität Stuttgart (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2006 - 2007 Maschinenbau - Cours suivis : design industriel, aérodynamique industrielle, mécanique des fluides, moteurs à combustion, technique de carosserie (sécurité passive et active, habitacle...), conception de turbo, Catia V5

  • Ecole EPF

    Sceaux 2003 - 2008 ingénieur généraliste option mécanique des matériaux et des structures

