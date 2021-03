Pierre Vuillefroy de Silly

Part of Plissonneau Group, Ritter is the oil equipment specialist in Martinique, Guadeloupe and Guyana.



For more than 35 years, Ritter has responded to all petroleum equipment demands and worked with major oil companies such as Sol, Rubis, Total, CAP all over the French West Indies.



My main mission is to get Ritter back to profit and to be leader within our market, which been lost over the last decade. I'm also member of the Executive Committee wihin our Holding Plissonneau SA, 80M€ Turnover, 220 employees.



Actions since my arrival:

*Restructuring

*New organisation

*New price politic

*Better sourcing (from supplier to transit)

*Revision of all existing contracts

*New ERP

*New Partnership : distribution of key products within the area - Mirane - Aquarama via Madic Wash - Gilbarco / Veeder Root - Member of Pernin (GVP) to provide VP to our clients



Results :

Year 1 (arrival in April 19) : EBITDA +85% VS N-1 - same turnover

Year 2: EBITDA + 54% VS N-1 - Turnover + 25% (dispite Covid - 15% of turnover canceled or postponed to 2021)

Year 3 : Significant new contracts been secured - backlog + 200% VS N-1 @1st of Jan : growth should keep the same trend than N-1.



Feel free to contact me for any partnership you want to discuss

Our team is Mase approved (ISO equivalent), and open to increase our scope of work in relation with Oil Station.





pierrevuillefroy@yahoo.fr

0614735359