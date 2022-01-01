Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Poulain NICOLAS
Ajouter
Poulain NICOLAS
ÎLE DE FRANCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Entreprises
Ibis et Ibis styles
- Directeur Multi Sites
2015 - maintenant
Ministère de l'Economie et des Finances
- Directeur Adjoint
Paris
2014 - 2015
Novotel
- Responsable restauration
PARIS
2010 - 2014
Novotel
- Maitre d' hôtel
PARIS
2007 - 2010
LE BALADIN
- Responsable technique / Réceptionniste
Rennes
2006 - 2007
Novotel
- Assistant Maitre d' hôtel
PARIS
2004 - 2006
Novotel
- Chef de Rang
PARIS
2002 - 2004
Formations
CFA Le Mans
Le Mans
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Cabinet ACI
Charlotte DROUET
Nicolas MARTINEZ
Sylvain NARDON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z