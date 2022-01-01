Menu

Prest AURÉLIEN (PREST)

Marseille

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Solid Edge
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Traduction espagnol français
Management
Relations clients
Second oeuvre
Gros oeuvre
Traduction anglais français
Autocad
Pilot

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Batiment sud est marseille - Chef de service- Directeur de Projet

    Marseille (13000) 2021 - maintenant Directeur travaux Hotel 5* Relais et Chateaux Le Couvent des Minimes à Mane (04)

  • BOUYGUES BÂTIMENT INTERNATIONAL - Chef de service

    la havane 2016 - 2021 DIRECTEUR DE PROJET LAGUNA DEL ESTE 5 (140 M$, 802 chambres, 34 piscines) a CUBA

  • GROUPE GCC - Ingénieur travaux puis ingénieur Principal travaux

    Les Mureaux 2012 - 2015 : Ingénieur travaux puis ingénieur Principal travaux (Juin 2014) pour GCC agence
    Rhône Alpes

  • GFC Construction - Ingénieur travaux

    GUYANCOURT 2007 - 2012

  • GFC-CONSTRUCTION - Stage

    COLOMBIER SAUGNIEU 2006 - 2007 : Projet de Fin d'étude : Dimensionnement et réalisation de pieux selon le
    processus STARSOL. Stage réalisé sur le chantier de l'hôpital de la Croix Rousse.

Formations

  • ETSII Universidad Politécnica De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2006 - 2007 INGENIERO INDUSTRIAL

    /SPE au lycée Saint Louis (Paris 6ème) section MP (

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon

    Ecully 2003 - 2007 INGENIEUR

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Paris 2000 - 2003 /SPE au lycée Saint Louis (Paris 6ème) section MP (

