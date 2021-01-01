Quentin BRAC DE LA PERRIERE

Annecy2010 - maintenant- Key Account Manager for European Aeronautical customers
- Business development on existing customer portfolio and identification of new opportunities for growth
- Membership of the factory teamwork during the development phase (Quality, Design Engineering, Procurement, Manufacturing,...) for new aircraft programs.
- Long Term Agreement negotiation.
- Profit analysis
FENWICK-LINDE
- Product Manager Export
Élancour2006 - 2010-International product support (Europe, South America, North Africa...)
-Management and resolution of the warranty problems
-Membership of the factory team projects and optimization of the new products development
-Timely Technical training to the technicians abroad
RENAULT NISSAN SLOVENIJA - Slovenie -
- Chef de Produit - Contrats de Services -
2004 - 2006-Marketing development of the Contracts of Services program (product manager)
-Creation of a contract of maintenance for professional customers
-Deployment of an analyst and management software for After Sales business
-After Sales Communication Manager
METALDYNE - Rhone -
- Ingenieur Methodes
2003 - 2003-Automatisation d’une ligne d’assemblage de poulies filtrantes, budget alloué de 800 k€
-Réorganisation de la ligne, optimisation des nouveaux postes et coordination du chantier
-Résultats : augmentation de la capacité de production de la ligne (+50%
SOUTHWESTERN COMPANY - USA, Texas -
- Vendeur
2001 - 2001- Three months summer job in USA with own business sales development
- Own door to door sales business of educational books and software in Temple, Texas
- High skills development such as perseverance, self motivation and adaptation to various situations.