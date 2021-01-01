Menu

Quentin BRAC DE LA PERRIERE

Annecy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerciale
Business development
Négociation
Vente

Entreprises

  • Ntn-Snr - Purchasing Manager Industry & Aerospace

    Annecy 2017 - maintenant

  • NTN-SNR Roulements - Aerospace Key account Manager

    Annecy 2010 - maintenant - Key Account Manager for European Aeronautical customers
    - Business development on existing customer portfolio and identification of new opportunities for growth
    - Membership of the factory teamwork during the development phase (Quality, Design Engineering, Procurement, Manufacturing,...) for new aircraft programs.
    - Long Term Agreement negotiation.
    - Profit analysis

  • FENWICK-LINDE - Product Manager Export

    Élancour 2006 - 2010 -International product support (Europe, South America, North Africa...)
    -Management and resolution of the warranty problems
    -Membership of the factory team projects and optimization of the new products development
    -Timely Technical training to the technicians abroad

  • RENAULT NISSAN SLOVENIJA - Slovenie - - Chef de Produit - Contrats de Services -

    2004 - 2006 -Marketing development of the Contracts of Services program (product manager)
    -Creation of a contract of maintenance for professional customers
    -Deployment of an analyst and management software for After Sales business
    -After Sales Communication Manager

  • METALDYNE - Rhone - - Ingenieur Methodes

    2003 - 2003 -Automatisation d’une ligne d’assemblage de poulies filtrantes, budget alloué de 800 k€

    -Réorganisation de la ligne, optimisation des nouveaux postes et coordination du chantier

    -Résultats : augmentation de la capacité de production de la ligne (+50%

  • SOUTHWESTERN COMPANY - USA, Texas - - Vendeur

    2001 - 2001 - Three months summer job in USA with own business sales development
    - Own door to door sales business of educational books and software in Temple, Texas
    - High skills development such as perseverance, self motivation and adaptation to various situations.

Formations

  • ICN

    Nancy 2003 - 2004 Master en Management des Affaires Internationales

    One year full-time study: Management and International Marketing
    Five months full-time study in the university “La SALLE” in Mexico
    Diploma ICN: July 2004

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées GMC

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2003 Génie Mécanique et Construction

    Three years full-time study: Mechanical Engineering and Design
    Diploma INSA Lyon: June 2003

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 1998 - 2000 Génie Mécanique et Productique

    Two years full-time study in Mechanical and Production Engineering
    Technological University Diploma: June 2000

