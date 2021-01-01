Menu

Quentin DELEMAR

Saint Ouen

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Achats
Gestion de projet
Négociation
Achats internationaux

  • ALSTOM GROUP - LEAD BUYER

    Saint Ouen 2015 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Transversal Buyer

    2013 - 2015

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT - Sheet Metal Work Buyer

    2011 - 2013

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT - Sourcing/Purchasing - Commodity Manager Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Spain - Barcelona

    > Support in the shaping of the buying strategy for the “Interior Fitting” commodity
    - Supply mapping (Segmentation, identification of external and internal constraints)
    - Market analysis (External risks and opportunities identification in the mid- and long-term)
    - Rationalisation of the supplier panel (Shaping of the selections and evaluation criteria for suppliers depending on quality performance, cost, lead time and technique)
    - Identification and set up of « best practices »

    > Support for the internal audit of the commodity

    > Reporting and set up of indicators to analyze the performance (visual management)

  • JOHNSON & JOHNSON - Sales Representative

    New Brunswick 2009 - 2010 France - Paris

    Pharmaceutical distribution network, 65 clients
    Brands: RoC, Neutrogena, CicaBiafine, Aveeno

    > Quantitative actions: client negotiation and sale (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Cora): managing orders, negotiation on volumes for seasonal markets and early sale of new products

    > Qualitative actions: transmission of field information, presentation and referencing of new products, monitoring of promotional activities negotiated centrally and launch negotiations, merchandising and establishment (PLV, linear) (all brands)

  • STRADAL (Groupe CRH) - Sales Representative

    2008 - 2008 France - Nantes

    > Responsible for a region comprising 32 large surface DIY shops and wholesalers

    > Landscaping products

