Quentin DELEMAR

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Achats
Gestion de projet
Négociation
Achats internationaux
Entreprises
ALSTOM GROUP
- LEAD BUYER
Saint Ouen2015 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- Transversal Buyer
2013 - 2015
ALSTOM TRANSPORT
- Sheet Metal Work Buyer
2011 - 2013
ALSTOM TRANSPORT
- Sourcing/Purchasing - Commodity Manager Assistant
2011 - 2011Spain - Barcelona
> Support in the shaping of the buying strategy for the “Interior Fitting” commodity
- Supply mapping (Segmentation, identification of external and internal constraints)
- Market analysis (External risks and opportunities identification in the mid- and long-term)
- Rationalisation of the supplier panel (Shaping of the selections and evaluation criteria for suppliers depending on quality performance, cost, lead time and technique)
- Identification and set up of « best practices »
> Support for the internal audit of the commodity
> Reporting and set up of indicators to analyze the performance (visual management)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- Sales Representative
New Brunswick2009 - 2010France - Paris
Pharmaceutical distribution network, 65 clients
Brands: RoC, Neutrogena, CicaBiafine, Aveeno
> Quantitative actions: client negotiation and sale (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Cora): managing orders, negotiation on volumes for seasonal markets and early sale of new products
> Qualitative actions: transmission of field information, presentation and referencing of new products, monitoring of promotional activities negotiated centrally and launch negotiations, merchandising and establishment (PLV, linear) (all brands)
STRADAL (Groupe CRH)
- Sales Representative
2008 - 2008France - Nantes
> Responsible for a region comprising 32 large surface DIY shops and wholesalers