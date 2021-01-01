Menu

Quentin EMERIAU

WHISTLER

En résumé

Passionné par la communication et l'évènementiel, je souhaite évoluer dans un milieu professionnel proche de mes loisirs, à savoir le sport, le graphisme et les nouvelles technologies.

N'hésitez pas à me contacter !

Vous trouverez sur ce CV intéractif des informations complémentaires sur mon profil.

Mes compétences :
Communicant
Communication
Communication web
Design
Evénementiel
Graphic Design
Graphisme
IOC
Marketing
OLYMPIC
Ski
Sport
Sport marketing
Web
Webdesign

Entreprises

  • VANOC, TEDx Whistler, Whistler Blackcomb, Telus WSSF, Meditationforathletes - Communication & PR

    2010 - 2010 - Creative & Copywriter, Webdesigner, Webdevelopment for Satyama Lasby : personal project www.meditationforathletes.org
    - Video & Photoshoot in partnership with Joern Rohdes
    - French Translator on Social Media (Twitter) for the TEDx Whistler. - Translation in streaming and creative critic
    "Community Manager" for Whistler breaknews on Twitter & Facebook
    - Media Relations for the Torch Relay during the Olympic Games 2010, as a volunteer for VANOC
    - Volunteer for Telus WSSF as media relation assistant, producer & artist assistant, & Whistler Blackcomb events department

  • Whistler Blackcomb - Intrawest - Junior Media Relations Officer

    2010 - maintenant Media Relations for the 2010 Kokanee Crankworx Festival
    - Dealing with the greatest Media in Mountain Bike
    (300+ around the world)
    - Accredited each Media and support them during the event
    - Research & QR Code Design/Development
    - Updating Crankworx Website during the event

    Support the PR Team in common tasks as
    - Customer/Media inquiries
    - Improve Customer experience through the social medias

    Research on QR Code
    - Customize design, branding, development, ...

  • Oxylane Village - Events & Communication Representative

    2009 - 2009 - Creation of events for Oxylane Village of Bron (LYON, Fr) :
    Internal & External Communication, Partnership, Logistics, Security, Press Relation
    - Management and Coordination of web site, Computer graphics
    - Management of Safety place : (infrastructure, electric installation, office of control)
    - Trainer in Visual & Interactive Communication

    www.oxylanevillage.com

  • Strada Marketing / Paru Vendu - Event Tour Producer

    2009 - 2009 - Beaches Tour "eco-citizen" for the "Journal des Plages"
    - Human Resources Management (Management of 12 persons : schedule, directives, hours of overtimtes, salary)
    - Management of Safety place : (inflatable structure, meteorological dangers, guard the place and the customers, the children)
    - Help to Manage Administrative & Logistic plan (tour plan, hostel, food, resupplying, material needs)
    - Relation Ground - Agency - Customer

    www.lejournaldesplages.com/pages/Tourn%C3%A9e-des-Plages-2009
    www.strada-marketing.com
    www.paruvendu.fr

  • Pix6z' - Visual Communication Freelancer

    2009 - maintenant Setting up of Pix6z' - Visual Communication Agency
    - Conception of a graphic charter
    - Conception of web site
    - Editorial Content

    Prospects : Oxylane Village, Decathlon, Les Coursiers Verts, Nantes Talensac Danse, Gina Di Orio, Journal des Plages, The Supertrashers, Meditation for athletes, Soccer United, TEDx Whistler

    More informations on www.pix6z.com

  • Groupe Esprit de Corps Inc. - Communication Design & Media Responsible

    LA CHAPELLE ACHARD 2008 - 2008 - Conception of graphic charter : Web, Print, Media, Newsletter
    - Management of the Web site & Blog, R&D on new communication supports
    - Participation in various sporting challenges (Shot, Video montage)
    - Partnerships (Business Development, Products test)
    - Coaching sportsman : teambuilding & training (private - collective)

    www.espritdecorps.biz
    www.defissportifs.com
    www.fondationedc.org
    http://espritdecorps.over-blog.com

  • Créastyl - Industrial Designer (CAO)

    2007 - 2007 - Composite mold designer
    Project : Interior Design for an ambulance GRUAULT

    www.groupepr.fr/creastyl-presentation.html

  • Strada Marketing - Project Manager Assistant in Field Marketing

    LYON 2007 - 2007 - Organiser of events promotion, Street-Marketing
    - Training : hosts, sales event organiser (High Tech)
    - Management & Briefing Teams

    Budget : Courir, Alice, Canon, Clinique, Smoby, Journal des Plages

    www.strada-marketing.com

