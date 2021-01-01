Quentin EMERIAU

-
VANOC, TEDx Whistler, Whistler Blackcomb, Telus WSSF, Meditationforathletes
- Communication & PR
2010 - 2010
- Creative & Copywriter, Webdesigner, Webdevelopment for Satyama Lasby : personal project www.meditationforathletes.org
- Video & Photoshoot in partnership with Joern Rohdes
- French Translator on Social Media (Twitter) for the TEDx Whistler. - Translation in streaming and creative critic
"Community Manager" for Whistler breaknews on Twitter & Facebook
- Media Relations for the Torch Relay during the Olympic Games 2010, as a volunteer for VANOC
- Volunteer for Telus WSSF as media relation assistant, producer & artist assistant, & Whistler Blackcomb events department
-
Whistler Blackcomb - Intrawest
- Junior Media Relations Officer
2010 - maintenant
Media Relations for the 2010 Kokanee Crankworx Festival
- Dealing with the greatest Media in Mountain Bike
(300+ around the world)
- Accredited each Media and support them during the event
- Research & QR Code Design/Development
- Updating Crankworx Website during the event
Support the PR Team in common tasks as
- Customer/Media inquiries
- Improve Customer experience through the social medias
Research on QR Code
- Customize design, branding, development, ...
-
Oxylane Village
- Events & Communication Representative
2009 - 2009
- Creation of events for Oxylane Village of Bron (LYON, Fr) :
Internal & External Communication, Partnership, Logistics, Security, Press Relation
- Management and Coordination of web site, Computer graphics
- Management of Safety place : (infrastructure, electric installation, office of control)
- Trainer in Visual & Interactive Communication
www.oxylanevillage.com
-
Strada Marketing / Paru Vendu
- Event Tour Producer
2009 - 2009
- Beaches Tour "eco-citizen" for the "Journal des Plages"
- Human Resources Management (Management of 12 persons : schedule, directives, hours of overtimtes, salary)
- Management of Safety place : (inflatable structure, meteorological dangers, guard the place and the customers, the children)
- Help to Manage Administrative & Logistic plan (tour plan, hostel, food, resupplying, material needs)
- Relation Ground - Agency - Customer
www.lejournaldesplages.com/pages/Tourn%C3%A9e-des-Plages-2009
www.strada-marketing.com
www.paruvendu.fr
-
Pix6z'
- Visual Communication Freelancer
2009 - maintenant
Setting up of Pix6z' - Visual Communication Agency
- Conception of a graphic charter
- Conception of web site
- Editorial Content
Prospects : Oxylane Village, Decathlon, Les Coursiers Verts, Nantes Talensac Danse, Gina Di Orio, Journal des Plages, The Supertrashers, Meditation for athletes, Soccer United, TEDx Whistler
More informations on www.pix6z.com
-
Groupe Esprit de Corps Inc.
- Communication Design & Media Responsible
LA CHAPELLE ACHARD
2008 - 2008
- Conception of graphic charter : Web, Print, Media, Newsletter
- Management of the Web site & Blog, R&D on new communication supports
- Participation in various sporting challenges (Shot, Video montage)
- Partnerships (Business Development, Products test)
- Coaching sportsman : teambuilding & training (private - collective)
www.espritdecorps.biz
www.defissportifs.com
www.fondationedc.org
http://espritdecorps.over-blog.com
-
Créastyl
- Industrial Designer (CAO)
2007 - 2007
- Composite mold designer
Project : Interior Design for an ambulance GRUAULT
www.groupepr.fr/creastyl-presentation.html
-
Strada Marketing
- Project Manager Assistant in Field Marketing
LYON
2007 - 2007
- Organiser of events promotion, Street-Marketing
- Training : hosts, sales event organiser (High Tech)
- Management & Briefing Teams
Budget : Courir, Alice, Canon, Clinique, Smoby, Journal des Plages
www.strada-marketing.com