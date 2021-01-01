Quentin JEANDEL

-
Creation and Management of www.1001Gardens.org website
- Webmaster
2013 - maintenant
This blog was launched for the fun in January 2013...but already have more than 60000 Fans on Facebook and more than 30000 Followers on Pinterest. It's about garden ideas...nice photography of gardens, ideas for gardening...a blog for garden lovers ! :)
Creation and Management of www.1001Pallets.com website
- Webmaster and Community Manager
2013 - maintenant
After the creation of my other blog Recyclart.org, I noticed that the recycling ideas based on pallets were the most "buzzing" ideas. Also, there was on Pinterest and other social networks a lot of interest for things done with repurposed pallets...
This blog was launched because there was no website dedicated to the recycling of wooden pallets. 1001Pallets.com was born in January 2013 following this analysis.
In 9 months, 1001Pallets its:
- More than 190000 Followers on Facebook
- More than 40000 Followers on Pinterest
- More than 100000 unique visitors a month
- More than 500000 page views per month
- and it's growing very fast !
Creation and Management of www.recyclart.org website
- Webmaster and Community Manager
2009 - maintenant
Creation of the blog www.recyclart.org. The purpose of Recyclart is to bring to our readers good products and ideas that are made from recycling, reusing, upcycling, repurposing ...
This blog was launched on February, 2009 in english to reach the US market that is much more important than the French one. Our goal, after creating our other blog Neomansland was to focus mainly on recycled objects and to present them as a portfolio ! You know Pinterest, we done it 3 years before but in a niche market ! This blog is participative and our readers are able to send us their work or ideas.
SAFRAN / AIRBUS
- Navaids support engineer for Airbus France
2008 - maintenant
I'm currently working for the Airbus Design Office as a support engineer on navaids avionics systems.
I'm working on the support team of Airbus Design Office for the airlines on the navaids avionics systems and in particular the Muli-Mode Receiver (ILS, FLS, GLS, MLS, GPS) :
Explain and find solution of in-service problem encountered by the airlines, Develop and implement technical solution in order to upgrade the MMR for better reliability, Preparation of laboratory test and flight test request, Preparation of certification process and documentation, Support on SA (A318, A319, A320, A321), LR (A330, A340) and A380 programs with Thales, Collins and Honeywell suppliers of the MMR.
SAFRAN / AIRBUS
- A400M transverse engineer for AIRBUS France in Teuchos (SAFRAN)
2007 - 2008
In charge of the installation of navigation antenna on A400M program:
• Installation of the ILS system antennae: definition, positioning study, analysis of simulation done by CASA,
• Installation of the ADF antenna: supply technical services to the FAL and the design team for the installation of the antenna. Support to the supplier to elaborate the technical and certification dossier,
• In charge of the interoperability activities: responsible for interoperability of radio-navigation systems with Dassault, V&V plan validation, tests requests definition, writing and validation,
• Responsible of the technical dossier for all navigation Chelton antennae: VOR, MARKER, DME, LOC, GLIDE, MLS, L-Band.
NEOMANSLAND
- Création de la première e-boutique éco-design / Creation of the first French eco-design webshop
2007 - 2011
Création avec mon associé Dimitri Boulze de la société Neomansland. Nous avons monté Neomansland parce que nous voulions agir positivement. Notre inspiration est puisée dans des initiatives qui répondent à des problématiques environnementales et sociales, tout en gardant un côté fun, une relation de proximité, avec au final un bon produit et/ou service.
Dans notre quète de nouveaux produits éco-design à ajouter à la boutique, on aime les choses qui utilisent moins d'énergie, qui réutilisent les matériaux, qui sont naturels ou biologiques, sont fabriqués localement ou dans un contexte de commerce équitable... qui ont la même fonctionnalité que des produits "non éco", et qui sont (autant que possible) encore plus beaux !
Creation of the first eco-design online shop in France named Neomansland (www.neomansland.fr). Neomansland was created as an SARL. I created it with my associate, worked mainly on the technical part of the website.
I learn a lot of skills during the creation and exploitation of our online Shop. My goal was to maintain the shop, develop it, apply internet marketing and SEO strategy, optimise the costs...
The Neomansland Shop and Blog were sold in August 2011.
SAFRAN / AIRBUS
- Avionics systems engineer for AIRBUS France in Teuchos (SAFRAN)
2005 - 2007
In charge of the development and certification of GPS and ILS corrections for the THALES MMR (Radio Navigation Multi Mode Receiver - ATA34) on all Single Aisle and Long Range family aircraft:
SAFRAN / AIRBUS
- Avionics systems engineer for AIRBUS France in Teuchos (SAFRAN)
2003 - 2005
n charge of the development and certification of a new function for the THALES MMR (Radio Navigation Multi Mode Receiver - ATA34) on A340-500/600 aircraft:
• Definition of the design for the new function (ILS antenna switching),
• Management of the supplier for this development,
• In charge of the laboratory and flight test (definition, writing and analysis),
• Elaboration and follow-up of certification dossier.
CNES / EUROCONTROL / M3 SYSTEMS
- Radio navigation engineer for CNES
2003 - 2003
GNSS Vulnerability Assessment for Civil Aviation (Eurocontrol):
• Specification, modelling and simulation of electromagnetic perturbations effect on ARNS receivers (GPS, GPSIIF, SBAS, GBAS, Galileo), evaluation of interferences, jammers detection and mitigation techniques development. and analysis.
CNES / M3 SYSTEMS
- Radio navigation engineer for CNES
2002 - 2003
Numerical Simulation and receiver development for GALILEO navigation system:
• Signal processing chain specification,
• Software modelling of the signal chain (SPW – Matlab/Simulink) including emitter and receiver development,
• Receiver performances validation.
CNES / M3 SYSTEMS
- Radio navigation engineer for CNES
2001 - 2002
GPS IIF L5 signal processing chain modelling development:
• System specification (receiver and emitter),
• Software development under SPW (signal processing software),
• Performances evaluation of the signal chain.
European Space Agency
- Stagiaire Radionavigation
2001 - 2001
2001 - Stage de Mastère de 6 mois - ESA (European Space Agency) - Noordwijk - Pays-Bas
Développement d'une chaîne complète GPS et d’un récepteur bi-canal GPS IIF L1/L2 sous l’outil Matlab/Simulink. Etude des seuils d'acquisitions et de poursuites.
Modelling and simulation of GPS L1/L2 receiver:
Software development (Matlab) of acquisition and tracking techniques for GPS signals on L1 and L2. Specification and coding of semi-codeless tracking technique for L2 military signal.
ASTRIUM SAS
- Stagiaire Instrumentation Industrielle
2000 - 2000
2000 - Stage de fin d’études de 5 mois - ASTRIUM SAS - Service DSO - Toulouse
Mise en oeuvre d’un banc de test pour la caractérisation et la validation de détecteurs optiques (CCD) (Mission ESA GAIA). Visual C++, instrumentation IEEE. Traitement des images sous IDL. Définition des besoins de l'équipe DSO en terme de Traitement d'Images en vue de l'achat de licences IDL.
Test bench development for characterization and validation of optical sensors (CCD) :
Functional specification, software development in Visual C++,
Test bench integration and image processing software development (IDL).
Université d'Ottawa (Canada)
- Stagiaire Instrumentation Industrielle
1999 - 1999
1999 - Stage de 4 mois en Laboratoire - Université d'Ottawa - Canada
Automatisation d'un banc d’étude magnétique. Langage C, électronique TTL, liaison RS-232, IEEE 1284.