Quentin JEANDEL

Aeronautics Experience:

I am a systems engineer with over 10 years experience in space and aeronautic industry. I made a part of my career as a radio-navigation signal engineer and the other part as a avionics system engineer specialized in navigation systems, it is why I possess a strong technical and practical knowledge of an aircraft manufacturing. I am able to work on both navigation and others avionics systems.

Web Experience:

I have other activities that could be of interest, my experience in the web that I learnt by myself. You should have a look at my resume if you want more information on what I have done over the past years on the Web.



Mes compétences :

GPS

Navigation

Aéronautique

CSS3

Social network

Wordpress

Community management

SEO

Php/mysql

Ingénieur

Instrumentation

Développement

Web marketing

Spatial