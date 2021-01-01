Retail
Raphael LAURENTY
Raphael LAURENTY
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FMG sales and marketing
- Pdg
2001 - maintenant
création et développement d'un groupe d'entreprises spécialisées dans l'externalisation et le conseil commercial
DMF sales and marketing
DISTRICOM sales and marketing
LOCASER intérim
GRASS ROOTS sales and marketing
Bpeek bpeek.com
Formations
INSEAD
Fontainebleau
1987 - 1988
Ecole Centrale De Paris
Chatenay Malabry
1980 - 1983
Agence PSCHHH
Elisabeth DUBLANCHE
Gilles BOURMAULT
Lautier DAVID
Locaser INTERIM
Nicolas VIENOT DE VAUBLANC
Patrice BOUVIER
Patrick DAMIAN
Stéphanie VERDIERE
