Raphael SAINSOUS

General manager with proven experiences in Innovation, Operations & Finance driving performance and transformation programs with an entrepreneurial mindset
- 7 years in Yum! Brands with various management positions
- 5 Years in Management Consulting with international exposure
- HEC Paris graduate with Msc in Operations & Supply Chain & INPT graduate as a process engineer
Passionnate about innovation, technology & startups
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Finance
Organisation
Supply Chain
Management
Lean engineering