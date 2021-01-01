Menu

Raphael SAINSOUS

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

General manager with proven experiences in Innovation, Operations & Finance driving performance and transformation programs with an entrepreneurial mindset
- 7 years in Yum! Brands with various management positions
- 5 Years in Management Consulting with international exposure
- HEC Paris graduate with Msc in Operations & Supply Chain & INPT graduate as a process engineer

Passionnate about innovation, technology & startups

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Finance
Organisation
Supply Chain
Management
Lean engineering

Entreprises

  • YUM Brands | KFC - Regional Operations Director

    2018 - maintenant - Optimize turnover and animate sales
    - Increase operations consistency for customer satisfaction at every transaction
    - Manage a Franchisee network committed to KFC brand and values

  • Yum! brands - KFC - Innovation Manager

    2013 - 2017 A full team dedicated to innovation in Food Industry that :
    - Lead business improvement programs and drive change in restaurants
    - Develop new products & train operators
    - Engineer restaurant Kitchen

  • Yum! brands - KFC - Business performance analyst

    2011 - 2013 2012 - 2013 Franchise perfomance manager
    - Economic Model evolution
    - Commercial deals making to franchisee
    - Franchise performance management (reportings, follow-up, action plans)

    2011 - 2012 Equity performance manager
    - Budget process owner for KFC France & Spain (revenues and operating costs forecast)
    - Sales forecasting process owner
    - Group (yum!) reportings
    - Equity restaurants margin action plans

  • CELERANT CONSULTING - Consultant & Manager

    JOUE LES TOURS 2007 - 2011 Manager
    - GRTgaz (energy): project management process & staffing management
    - Saipol (oil industry): OEE, maintenance & logisctic costs control
    Consultant
    - Sidel (food industry): project management process & costs control
    - Arcelor-Mittal (steel manufacturing): supply chain management & logistics
    - Akers (steel manufacturing): multi-site project about OEE, maintenance & Supply Chain
    - Lesieur (food processing industry): transport purchasing and logistic flows massification
    - Siemens (transportation systems): marketing offer & demand

  • AIR FRANCE INDUSTRIE - Management consutlant

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2006 Strategic recommandations for the development of AFI logistical offers including:
    - Quantification of the international logistical space market
    - Evaluation of internal logistic competences of AFI vs competitors

  • Kraft Foods - Product change manager

    2006 - 2006 Packaging changes on famous French coffee brands: Carte Noire, Velours Noir & Jacques Vabre

  • SANOFI-AVENTIS - Process ingineer

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Technical studies, bids and requests for proposal for the building of an co-incinerator (20 M€)

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :