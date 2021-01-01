Retail
Raphael SARFATI
Raphael SARFATI
HOUILLES
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Houilles
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CFPB
- Responsable du pôle Editions & Multimédia
2009 - 2011
CFPB
- Chef de Projet Multimédia
2001 - 2009
Formations
Institut International Multimedia IIM
Courbevoie La Défense
1997 - 2001
Gestion de projets multimédia
Ecole ORT
Montreuil
1995 - 1996
BTS Informatique de Gestion
Réseau
Baumgartner ELISA
Catherine ROUPIE, ACC
Christelle BARBEREAU
Elea CANIPELLE PERSONNELLE
Jean-Marc ROUQUEROL
Jérôme COROYER
Patrice ORENES-LERMA
Patricia RABIARISOA
Samuel SABBAN
Sandra AMSELLEM
