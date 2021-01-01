Menu

Raphael TINOT

Issy-les-Moulineaux.

En résumé

Results driven with extensive experience in exceeding sales targets for large quota > USD 300m, team management (M2, 20-30 people), leadership in digital transformation with Top Brands acquisitions, people development and mentoring.

Inspire
Lead by inspiring with business transformation deals and Azure! Every customer wants to transform to the digital world, and it’s on us to develop intimacy with the end users, through experience and always-on services.

Operational execution and transformational leadership
Transformed sales team into a winning team, with high performing people, through disciplined execution and focused coaching.

Cloud leadership
Azure everywhere! With 69 new customers this year, and 39 State Owned enterprises despite the government guidance against foreign cloud vendors, excellent consumption, Our Enterprise Cloud sales motion is up and running.

My commitment
Changing the way our customers make decision and use technology to stay relevant in the digital era, advising them of the right choice for their business transformation, this is the great responsibility that has been given to my team and my people. This is also a major commitment that I am making to our customers and partners everyday, with Microsoft as a key partner.

Enterprise ready
As the COO of a business entity of $500m revenue and 300 sales professionals, I have a great passion for the success of Microsoft and our customers in China, and together with my team, we relentlessly advise and convince hundred's of top government and fortune 500 companies of a shared vision of success, and this is for the best of China and Microsoft alike.

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Strategy and Business development analyst

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. maintenant

  • Microsoft - Director Enterprise Sales & Cloud solutions

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2013 - maintenant 2014-2016, Director Azure and big data solution sales
    * Positive energy, Ability to energize others, Passion ;
    * Inception and execution of the Transformer Initiative (2014-2016). Productivity ($/HC) +100% over 2 years. ;
    * Azure! Making the market deal by deal by deal... Transformation (Dong Feng Renault/Nissan) and Penetration (+69) ;
    * Edge, making the call. (Deals: Ping An, China Unicom, Sinopec, BoC, ...., Strategy, People: Transformer Initiative) ;
    * Customer engagements to lead the business transformation of Top brand names in China: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, PingAn Group, Bosch, Auchan, Ford, Renault/Nissan.
    * Judgment on people ;
    * Execution talent: China #1 Top subsidiary award FY16, EPG #1 WW. ;
    * EPG business execution turnaround, restructured the team for a 100% productivity increase over 2 years. Exceed forecast 5 quarters in a row since then, exceed budget every quarter in fiscal year 2016, 11 months exceed forecast. Deals close rate 80% for 4 quarters in fiscal year 2016.
    * Cloud Enterprise sales motion: Exceed cloud targets every quarter for 2 years, 200% growth. Azure Consumption 96%, double customers penetration, 69 new customers this year, 39 Newly penetrated customers in State Owned enterprises.
    * 9 win back of key customers ( USD 10m): Ping An, China Unicom, ABC, SPDB, Foxconn, BoC, GD Rural credit union, industrial Bank, FAW/VW.
    * Hire/Manage/Develop people:
    * large teams management through coaching framework and key talent and low performers identification and coaching
    * Hired 7 cloud sales professionals ;
    * mentored about 7-9 sellers and managers from bottom to top performance and promotion. Groomed and promoted 2 sales reps to M2 sales manager positions. Managed out 230 sales personnel as part of the `Transformer' initiative.
    * Recognition and Awards: 2014 #1 WW for Azure sales, 2016 #1 Top subsidiary award WW. 1 direct report awarded the platinum circle of excellence award (Highest recognition for outstanding achievement at Microsoft).

  • Microsoft - Business Manager Asia

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2011 - 2013 * Accountabilities: Sales Exceeded budget in 2012, 2013. Strong scorecard performance with 3/4 areas within top tier. India most improved scorecard compared to 2011. ;
    * India: de-risk business heavily focused on large Indian SI by designing and implementing the 'L' rhythm consolidating business management practices across `One Enterprise' into one. ;
    * HK: recovery of sales after multiple quarters of decline by acting as Segment lead during the transition. ;
    * China: Go Big plan, design top account strategy and team, Sales and Services alignment. 2012: quota exceeded, 100% growth from 61m to 110m. ;
    * Sales and Services priorities alignment, focus on sales discipline and people. High profile cross-segment career moves.
    * Asia business rhythm: business priorities and reporting.
    References: Benoit Van Thienen, Asia VP Enterprise segment

  • Microsoft - Business Program manager - US

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2006 - 2011 * Forecast and Pipeline Management: Sponsor Simon Witts CVP, Enterprise scope, WW Impact, 30+B$ of Sales, 8000 Sales personnel across the Enterprise Sales forces, Software and Services Sales.
    * OTRR (On time renewal rate implemented to grow the multi-year contracts base and the shift to subscriptions), the Deal Factory, major transformation of the Enterprise Business, received Gold Star bonus award and Spot bonus award for outstanding achievement. This has been praised by Wall street analysts as a step change in the execution for the enterprise segment.
    * Rhythm of the Business for WW Enterprise and Partner Group. Received Gold Star bonus award for outstanding achievement.
    References: Peter Adler, Director business management.

  • Application - Head of Project Management Office

    2005 - 2006 for Application services and trustworthy computing,
    * WW scope and subsidiary engagement ;
    * Team manager of 2 engagement managers and 5 project managers in 5 locations
    * Financial accountability (Budget planning, forecasts, Opex for 80M$):
    * Project engagement, Resource capacity planning, Steering committee, reporting.
    References: Dominique Blanco, Principal program manager.

  • Cap Gemini - Sales professional & Consultant

    SURESNES 2000 - 2005 * Selling services for Management and Business Transformation Consulting, Application Services, Deployment Services.
    * Business Development - Hosted Business Application Suite Offering Cap Gemini/SAP/EDS
    * Pre-Sales for outsourcing contracts and mission critical projects.
    * Consulting for outsourcing strategy: Governance, SLAs Offerings, contracts.
    References: Frederic Saint George, Sales director

  • Peugeot SA - Channel Sales Manager

    1998 - 2000 * Channel manager Italy, Austria. Execution of sales plans, distribution and supply chain management improvement plans.
    * Modelisation of the Worldwide supply chain for the distribution of cars to dealers. Development of the sales to factories interface optimization and integration with the Master SKU-Product database - Budget of 4.000 man days
    * Mission critical application, project directly reporting to the Peugeot SA executive committee ;
    * Team size: 10 members, development outsourced in Spain

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Lille 1994 - 1998 Master degree Math and Physics, Engineer science

    COMPETENCIES
    * Enterprise Sales management, Cloud transformation, Business architecture, IT Planning, Operations and Services management, Consulting in management and organizations. ;

