Raphael TINOT

Results driven with extensive experience in exceeding sales targets for large quota > USD 300m, team management (M2, 20-30 people), leadership in digital transformation with Top Brands acquisitions, people development and mentoring.



Inspire

Lead by inspiring with business transformation deals and Azure! Every customer wants to transform to the digital world, and it’s on us to develop intimacy with the end users, through experience and always-on services.



Operational execution and transformational leadership

Transformed sales team into a winning team, with high performing people, through disciplined execution and focused coaching.



Cloud leadership

Azure everywhere! With 69 new customers this year, and 39 State Owned enterprises despite the government guidance against foreign cloud vendors, excellent consumption, Our Enterprise Cloud sales motion is up and running.



My commitment

Changing the way our customers make decision and use technology to stay relevant in the digital era, advising them of the right choice for their business transformation, this is the great responsibility that has been given to my team and my people. This is also a major commitment that I am making to our customers and partners everyday, with Microsoft as a key partner.



Enterprise ready

As the COO of a business entity of $500m revenue and 300 sales professionals, I have a great passion for the success of Microsoft and our customers in China, and together with my team, we relentlessly advise and convince hundred's of top government and fortune 500 companies of a shared vision of success, and this is for the best of China and Microsoft alike.



Mes compétences :

Vente