Raphaelle CUVELIER
Raphaelle CUVELIER
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Malakoff Mederic Humanis
- ACHETEUSE
Paris
2010 - maintenant
ARVATO SERVICES
- ACHETEUSE
ZAC du Bois Rigault Nord à Vendin-le-Vieil
2008 - 2010
Structurer et animer deux nouveaux pôles Achats : Intérim et Transport
MC CAIN
- ACHETEUSE
HARNES
2000 - 2008
MATRA NORTEL
- Assistante achats
1998 - 1998
Formations
IAE (Lille)
Lille
1997 - 2000
Université Littoral IUT TC
Dunkerque
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Amelie BOULANGER
Anne ERNOULT
Delbarre JEAN-PHILIPPE
Jérôme CAZENAVE
Jérôme COUSIN
Magali VERINI
Mathieu WILLOT
Simon LEGRAND
Stéphanie DUBORPER
