Romain GUIBERT

- Define strategy with global CIO and CFO on business systems from back office to front office
- Implementation and coordination work on Finance, HR, Payroll, Production, Resource planning, project management ... systems
- Build and manage local WPP teams who will support local WPP OPCOs on WPP standard business systems
Ogilvy
- CIO Ogilvy EMEA
Paris2009 - 2011I am
- Head of IT Ogilvy Group EAME (43 Countries)
- Manage the Ogilvy WW IT strategy for the region. (Budget, Infrastructure, IT Security...)
- Member of the Ogilvy Worldwide CIO Council
- Member of the WPP Worldwide Business Systems Strategy Team
I :
- Define & build the Business Systems strategy for Ogilvy Group EAME
- Build the Business Systems strategy with integrating back-office systems (finance, HR, accounting) with front-office & production systems (digital production, off-line production, Digital asset management systems, production workflow, media buying & planning, knowledge center and document management...)
- Work with EAME markets and local senior managers, CFOs, IT managers and production managers as to implement the standard business systems strategy at Ogilvy EAME
- Work closely with WPP Head of Business Systems and WPP worldwide CIO as to find standard Business Systems for each of our advertising, marketing and production businesses.
- SOX IT expert
Ogilvy
- Nestlé's Global Brand CTO (Chief Technology Officer)
Paris2007 - 2012- Build OgilvyOne worldwide Digital Marketing process for web sites/application development programs from high level marketing strategy definition, production budget negotiation & management, web site functional & technical specifications, web site technical development, Quality Control, delivery and SLAs/DMAs signoff (Service Level Agreement or Digital Maintenance Agreement contracts : negotiation and scoping)
- Make sure Nestlé's technologies' standards, web development lifecycle processes, technical best practices, quality control and IT guidelines are effectively followed by OgilvyOne Worldwide when delivering digital marketing programmes through web sites developments
- Organise worldwide quality inssurance process and controls on any web site development delivered to any worldwide Nestlé brands
- Play consultancy role on digital developments for digital marketing programs for OgilvyOne's GBCs. (Global Brand Clients)
You build a digital campaign the same way you would build a house : you need a team, a clear scope, a project plan a budget and a precise timeline. You can't build a castle the same way, with the same means and on the same timing than you would build a suburbs house.
An off line ad dies when on air, a digital marketing campaign begins to live once on line... make sure you sell the right SLA.
Ogilvy
- CIO Ogilvy France
Paris1997 - 2009
MBS
- Co-Founder
1995 - maintenant- MBS is a software editor company which provides the number one solution for media buying to the french market. The solution is also provided to the Belgium market, the Russian market.
- MBS also provides digital and search marketing expertise.
- MBS have as well an office in Russia where the software is developed.
- MBS have recently opened an office in the U.K as to distribute its solution.