Ronny RAMIREZ

2017 - maintenantFranchisé independant de LDLC.com
Intel
- IT@Intel EMEA Director
Meudon2008 - 2015IT@Intel is a corporate program aimed at sharing with customers, thought leaders, academia and overall industry, Intel's best practices and own experience in deploying its state-of –the-art technology as a source of business value and competitive advantage in areas such as Cloud Computing, Data Center modernization, Security in multi-device, multiplatform environment, Anywhere-Anytime Mobile access, Accelerating Business growth thru IT, Internet of Things, Big Data and more.
Current duties are to define and create value using IT technologies in organizations and influencing technology users to adopt best known methods and practices to increment the value of their IT installations. The program includes users worldwide, and the direct responsibilities are to provide the tools and solutions in EMEA. Formerly did this same job for the Latin American
Region.
Previously, lead the IT efforts in Latin America to establish an organization that supports the sharing of expert knowledge of IT's best practices, with internal and external customers. Drove the creation of content materials to spread the technical expertise in the IT area. Coordinates with regional stakeholders the strategy for this knowledge sharing, including what activities to perform, when, and where.
Main Achievements:
Coordinated and executed multiple activities to influence more than $100 million in technology adoptions. These activities included coordination of conferences with users from different countries and organizations.
Directed more than 100 user engagements, to help them decide on the right strategies to use the different solutions the technology provides. Was involved mostly in Client Computing, including Information security, fleet management, and Data Center design and lately involved in technologies such as Big Data and Internet of things.
Created and coordinated multiple programs with users, to provide them with a high level technical advice in the search for solutions that fit their needs.
Intel
- IT@Intel Latin America Region Di
Meudon2005 - 2008
Intel
- Innovation process Project Manager
Meudon2001 - 2005Managed multiple innovation processes to improve the processes at the Assembly Test Manufacturing (ATM) factories. As part of a global team, developed several new tools and solutions for increasing the efficiency of the manufacturing process.
Main Achievements:
Designed, developed and put in operation a system to perform videoconferences from the factory floor, allowing collaboration between different factories throughout the world, this in a time when computers were not mobile, there were no wireless networks, and computers didn't include cameras.
Intel
- Senior Systems Engineer
Meudon1997 - 2001As part of the Start-Up team for the factory in Costa Rica, coordinated the initial installation of the email and room reservation systems. Also coordinated the migration of these systems to new versions in Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. Managed the operations for the IT infrastructure for the factory coordinating the operation of the Data Center in Costa Rica.
Main Achievements:
Managed the data center operation for the Costa Rica manufacturing facility, having zero incidents related to the operation, this data center operates 24 hours a day for about 360 days per year, meaning it is a high availability data center, as required by the manufacturing processes it supports.
Consultores Profesionales en Informatica
- Consulting Manager
1995 - 1997Managed all customer requests, such as public bids, contracts, delivery of solutions, procurement of new equipment and all the related functions that dealt with the satisfaction of the clients’ needs.
Main Achievements:
Managed the development of the Information Systems for the Costa Rica Supreme Court, where all the trials processes were automated using Workflow tools, shortening the average time from2-3 months to a few days.
Developed the module for International Banking transactions for the Unisys' SFB system. This module manages the Letters of credit, International payments, International transfers, etc. for a medium size International office of a Bank.
Embassy of Costa Rica - Washington DC
- Commercial & Technological Attaché
1991 - 1994Commercial and Technological Attaché. In charge of managing potential investors to Costa Rica, distribution of Information about living, visiting and investing in Costa Rica. Also, in charge of the technological infrastructure at the Embassy and the electronic communications with the Government and other Embassies and International Development Organizations.
Main Achievements:
Established an Information system for potential investors in Costa Rica, providing them with a complete guide, contacts, and procedures, facilitating all the processes at the Embassy and the Consulate.
Formations
University Of Maryland (College Park)
College Park1991 - 1994Master of Science - Computer Systems Management
Information Security, Database systems, Computer Networks, Project Management