Menu

S C

Clichy

En résumé

Senior HRBP with strong experience in all HR and Labor Law.I provide all kinds of support and advice (disciplinary, employment rights interpretation, updates and changes in legislation, etc). In charge of recruitment, negotiations with unions and staff representatives, general administration and payroll administration. I am also involved in a variété of HR projects.
· Remuneration & Payroll, Personnel Administration HRIS
· Appraisals process
· Learning ,Training and Development ( Plan de formation)
· Recruitment
· International mobility (Contracts, Salary packaging, salary surveys, Immigration issues...)
· Relationship with unions ( Annual negotiation, monthly meeting, ...)
· Management of litigation ( redundancies, legal issues ...)
· Assets Management Supervision

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Droit social
Formation
Gestion de projet
Communication

Entreprises

  • Amazon - HR Business Partner

    Clichy 2014 - 2015

  • Grand Circle corporation - HR manager France

    2010 - 2015 Supervision administrative personnel permanents et saisonniers, chargée paie, disciplinaire, recrutement, Revue salariale, élaboration du Plan de formation, Veille juridique et garante du respect normes sociales françaises et européennes , Gestion des dossiers contentieux, Négociations IRP rédaction d’accord….

  • ED&F Man France PARIS - Responsable RH

    2003 - 2009 Création et Mise en place d’un service RH /services généraux ; RH généraliste
    Management de 3 personnes

Formations

Réseau