Senior HRBP with strong experience in all HR and Labor Law.I provide all kinds of support and advice (disciplinary, employment rights interpretation, updates and changes in legislation, etc). In charge of recruitment, negotiations with unions and staff representatives, general administration and payroll administration. I am also involved in a variété of HR projects.

· Remuneration & Payroll, Personnel Administration HRIS

· Appraisals process

· Learning ,Training and Development ( Plan de formation)

· Recruitment

· International mobility (Contracts, Salary packaging, salary surveys, Immigration issues...)

· Relationship with unions ( Annual negotiation, monthly meeting, ...)

· Management of litigation ( redundancies, legal issues ...)

· Assets Management Supervision



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Droit social

Formation

Gestion de projet

Communication