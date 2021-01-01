Menu

Sabrina JAMBON

Paris

Entreprises

  • DBApparel - Responsable Marketing - Acheteur retail - DIM Stores France

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • DBApparel - DIM - Category Manager Junior Chaussant & Sous-vêtement Homme - Circuit sélectif

    2011 - 2012

  • DBApparel : marques DIM & PLAYTEX - Responsable Merchandising Lingerie

    2008 - 2011

  • DBApparel : marque DIM - Responsable Merchandising SVH

    2007 - 2008

  • PLAYTEX France - Assistante Merchandising

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 2000 - 2006 Marketing et Vente

  • Lycée Saint Just

    Lyon 1996 - 2000

