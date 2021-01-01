Retail
Sabrina JAMBON
Sabrina JAMBON
Paris
Entreprises
DBApparel
- Responsable Marketing - Acheteur retail - DIM Stores France
Paris
2012 - maintenant
DBApparel - DIM
- Category Manager Junior Chaussant & Sous-vêtement Homme - Circuit sélectif
2011 - 2012
DBApparel : marques DIM & PLAYTEX
- Responsable Merchandising Lingerie
2008 - 2011
DBApparel : marque DIM
- Responsable Merchandising SVH
2007 - 2008
PLAYTEX France
- Assistante Merchandising
2006 - 2007
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2006
Marketing et Vente
Lycée Saint Just
Lyon
1996 - 2000
Réseau
Caira MARC
Florian PETIT
Frederic MICHALAK
Lisa TRAN VAN LOC
Sandy PEGUILLET
Solenne VIOLLET
Stéphane ROYER
Sylvain ARNAUD
Tino NGOY
