Sabrina LE MOUROUX

Dell
MONTPELLIER
maintenant
Expedia
- Recruiter
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
Dell
- EMEA Talent Acquisition Mergers & Acquisitions Coordinator
MONTPELLIER
2012 - 2014
Dell
- EMEA Talent Acquisition Consultant
MONTPELLIER
2011 - 2012
Dell is one of world's leading IT companies providing hardware and software technology solutions, services and support globally.
As part of Dell's Talent Acquisition organisation, the EMEA Search Team is responsible for direct sourcing/ headhunting of top talent.
The Search Team are experienced recruiters focused on attracting highly skilled professionals in line with Dell's corporate hiring strategy in over 25 countries across EMEA
TIM FREE
- Resource Manager
Courbevoie
2010 - 2010
Sourcing and placement of freelance candidates, as well as recruitments in ERP (SAP, Peoplesoft) and IT sectors in France and Europe.
TMS Partners / Xcell Executive Search
- Consultant en recrutement
2008 - 2009
International Services
- Chargée de recrutement
Lorient
2007 - 2007