Sabrina LE MOUROUX

MONTPELLIER

Entreprises

  • Dell

    MONTPELLIER maintenant

  • Expedia - Recruiter

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant

  • Dell - EMEA Talent Acquisition Mergers & Acquisitions Coordinator

    MONTPELLIER 2012 - 2014

  • Dell - EMEA Talent Acquisition Consultant

    MONTPELLIER 2011 - 2012 Dell is one of world's leading IT companies providing hardware and software technology solutions, services and support globally.

    As part of Dell's Talent Acquisition organisation, the EMEA Search Team is responsible for direct sourcing/ headhunting of top talent.

    The Search Team are experienced recruiters focused on attracting highly skilled professionals in line with Dell's corporate hiring strategy in over 25 countries across EMEA

  • TIM FREE - Resource Manager

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 Sourcing and placement of freelance candidates, as well as recruitments in ERP (SAP, Peoplesoft) and IT sectors in France and Europe.

  • TMS Partners / Xcell Executive Search - Consultant en recrutement

    2008 - 2009

  • International Services - Chargée de recrutement

    Lorient 2007 - 2007

