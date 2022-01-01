Menu

Samia SAYAH

Le Pont de Claix

En résumé

To see our global vacancies, and be considered for an opportunity please visit and apply via our careers site:Array

BD is a leading medical technology company that partners with customers and stakeholders to address many of the world’s most pressing and evolving health needs. Our innovative solutions are focused on improving medication management and patient safety; supporting infection prevention practices; equipping surgical and interventional procedures; improving drug delivery; aiding anesthesiology and respiratory care; advancing cellular research and applications; enhancing the diagnosis of infectious diseases and cancers; and supporting the management of diabetes. We are more than 45,000 associates in 50 countries who strive to fulfill our purpose of “Helping all people live healthy lives” by advancing the quality, accessibility, safety and affordability of healthcare around the world. In 2015, BD welcomed CareFusion and its products into the BD family of solutions. For more information on BD, please visitArray.

To help us help all people live healthy lives, join us and explore at: http://www.bd.com/careers

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Ressources humaines
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Becton Dickinson - Senior Talent Acquisition Partner

    Le Pont de Claix 2018 - maintenant Responsible for end to end Recruitment including:
    Briefings with hiring managers
    Talent attraction, sourcing, selection & assessment - Cv screening and interviews
    Offer Management
    Managing stakeholder relationships with line managers, HR and department heads
    Management of third party suppliers where necessary
    Advising and challenging the business on best practise

    To see our global vacancies, and be considered for an opportunity please visit and apply via our careers site: www.bd.com/careers

  • Robert Half Management Resources - Division Manager

    2010 - 2017 Nous déléguons des profils expérimentés rapidement opérationnels afin de palier aux situations de remplacement de postes clés ou pour accompagner une conduite de changement.

  • Kelly Services - Recruitment Consultant Sales and Marketing

    Puteaux 2010 - 2010 J'ai integré la division Commerciale et Marketing au sein de Kelly Services Auckland. Nous recrutons des profils commerciaux et marketing dans le cadre de postes en CDI.

  • Centres des congrès de Lyon et Manchester - Responsable de marché

    2006 - 2009 Mon role est de commercialiser les espaces des centres de congrès dans le cadre d'organisation d'evenements nationaux et internationaux :certains dépassant une audiance de 1000 personnes par jours. J'étais en charge de la relation client depuis la demande de devis initiale jusqu'a la contractualisation des espaces alloués.

Formations

Réseau