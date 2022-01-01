Retail
Sandra BASSAND
Sandra BASSAND
LYON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
JOAONLINE
- Responsable promotions et fidélisation
LYON
2014 - maintenant
Juin 08 - AFONE
- Responsable Relation Clients
2008 - 2014
Janv 08 - Juin 08 MAXIMILES
- Commerciale
2008 - 2008
Fev 06 - Déc 07 EURO RSCG Compagnie 360
- Chargée de Clientèle
2006 - 2007
Formations
ISEM (Université Montpellier 1)
Montpellier
2004 - 2005
MASTER
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
2002 - 2004
Licence et Maîtrise
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
2000 - 2002
Licence AES spécialité Développement Social
Lycée Jean Monnet
Montpellier
1998 - 2000
.
Réseau
El Mostapha SAKTOUN
Eric BRUYANT
Fabrice BOGARD
François-Xavier GOUDEMAND
Frédéric DUFILS
Jérémie COUTABLE
Marianne GARABED
Pascal MARÇON
Vanessa VIERECK
Yannick JONCOUR
