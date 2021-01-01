Menu

Sandrine PARALIEU

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Renault - Senior Brand Manager Dacia France

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2018 - maintenant

  • Renault - Chef de Pôle Publicité Promotionnelle

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2018

  • RENAULT SAS - Chef de Projet Contact Strategy

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2015

  • RENAULT SAS - Chef de Projet e-Commerce B2C

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2012

  • RENAULT SAS - Chef de Marché Enseignes

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2008

  • RENAULT SAS - Chef de Produits

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2001 - 2005

