Sandrine PARALIEU
Sandrine PARALIEU
Boulogne-Billancourt
Pas de description
Entreprises
Renault
- Senior Brand Manager Dacia France
Boulogne-Billancourt
2018 - maintenant
Renault
- Chef de Pôle Publicité Promotionnelle
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - 2018
RENAULT SAS
- Chef de Projet Contact Strategy
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2015
RENAULT SAS
- Chef de Projet e-Commerce B2C
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2012
RENAULT SAS
- Chef de Marché Enseignes
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2008
RENAULT SAS
- Chef de Produits
Boulogne-Billancourt
2001 - 2005
Formations
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises
Paris
2009 - 2010
Marketing et Pratiques Commerciales
ISEG
Nantes
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Christelle GUEST
Christophe CHAUVIN
Christophe LACROIX
Elodie LEGOFF
Katell PHILLIPOT
Morgan GUFFROY
Rania DE LOPEZ
Sophie HELIOT
Wilfried DOSPEUX
