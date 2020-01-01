Sébastien GAUMET

-
Ethicon
- Plant Manager
2017 - maintenant
Extend Manufacturing Manager responsibilities at the Plant level
Ensures connectivity to the customer through understanding of our products and their clinical application.
Sets manufacturing/maintenance/Process Excellence objectives in alignment with business and plant objectives.
Creates supply plans that align with demand plans, both short and long term.
Ensures all manufacturing processes are executed in safe and compliant manner to meet production plan rates and targets.
-
Ethicon
- Manufacturing Manager
2014 - 2017
Ensure all manufacturing processes are executed in safe and compliant manner to meet production plan rates and targets
Build manufacturing capability through strong talent development, recognition and performance management, constantly evaluate operations to simplify the value stream, reduce scrap and cycle times, and enhance margins through empowerment and engagement of others, relentlessly drive continuous improvement.
Drive robust, clear, logical, structured and data driven business cases for improvement. Make provisions in capital plans as necessary
Collaborate with a significant network of global stakeholders across functions such as Q., Eng., PP&L, Finance, HR, Procurement, R&D, Marketing, and key stakeholders in the Franchise structure.
Ensure profitable production from world class level so service to customers whilst driving the highest of scrutiny on HSE and Quality & Compliance
Establish and monitor the departmental budget of around $10 million and over 110 associates
-
Mentor Medical System B.V.
- Plant Engineering Manager
2012 - 2014
Manage Plant Engineering group comprised of Engineering staff, Technical and Calibration Services, Process Excellence, Facilities, Maintenance and Machine Shop resources
Design, evaluation, development and implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies, processes, methods, equipment and systems
Coordinate and direct the design, planning, construction, maintenance and alteration of equipment, machinery, buildings and other facilities
Prepare and manage the site's budget related to projects, technical resources, facilities and maintenance
Ensure scientific and technologically based continuous improvement for the business unit including support to quality systems, supplier qualifications and productivity improvements
Lead Process Excellence in proactively promoting/driving cost efficiency initiatives, process improvement through identification of opportunities, the development and implementation of plans resulting in year on year tangible results
Member of site Leadership team
-
Ethicon Sarl
- Interim Engineering Manager
2012 - 2012
Extend current Engineering supervisor responsibilities at the Engineering department level. Plant Senior Leadership Team member. Oversee three strategic automation projects ($12MM Investment over 3 years), Business Plan preparation. Development of future automation strategies.
-
Ethicon Sarl
- Base Business Engineering Group Leader
New Brunswick
2010 - 2012
Responsibilities
Continue to support the New Product Introduction to perform new product development activities.
Manage a team of engineers and technicians to meet all schedule and budget deliverable to sustain Base Business. Prioritize and assign engineering tasks and engineering resources to support plant objectives. Identify training gaps and develop plan to improve engineering skills in the department. Adhere to company quality standards, QSRs, GMPs and all FDA and ISO requirements, BLA/PMA products manufactured. Ensure all Health, Safety and Environment requirements are met and new standards are implemented.
Provide base business engineering support for production operations. Assume site leadership responsibility for processes improvement activities. Coordinate engineering activities with Production, QA, and Supply Chain teams. Provide engineering support for the plant safety, compliance, and environmental projects/initiatives. Support the improvements of engineering process to include maintenance and calibration and utilize Lean methodology to improve manufacturing processes. Manage department budget, CIP, and capacity projects for Base Business activities. Work with external vendors to upgrade or modify existing process and production equipment. Procure new equipment and complete installation and operational qualifications. Responsible for process development and validations for new processes/new products, process transfers, new vendors/raw materials, and process capability improvements. Review and approve validation documentation, and provide engineering input to solve complex manufacturing process problems in the medical assembly environment, including a continuous focus on plant equipment and manufacturing processes to achieve cost and cycle time savings. Work with Engineering Manager to prioritize the capital spending plan and project prioritization and provide input to the annual business plan.
-
Ethicon sarl
- New Product Project / Process Engineer
2008 - 2010
Responsibilities
Support process transfer from UK to Switzerland, and perform new product development activities for additional ranges.
Responsibilities include the procurement, installation, and qualification of new production and test equipment, process development and validation activities for a new combination product, coordination with R&D to develop product specifications, input to Regulatory Affairs for the Biologic License Application (BLA). Preparation for FDA Pre-Approval Inspections. Maintain project documentation and files, improvements to systems and procedures.
Work with vendors, HSE, contractors, and other functional support groups to achieve project milestones, mentoring junior engineers and technicians.
Manage manufacturing processes based projects, in line with agreed targets and priorities. Follow process performance metrics and initiate appropriate actions to improve inefficiency. Take on the responsibility for the analysis and disposition of process related defects.
-
ETHICON SAS
- Operation Process Leader
2005 - 2008
Responsibilities
Cost reduction and Process improvement project leader, in charge of new process / equipment integration.
Responsible for the analysis and disposition of process related defects. Engineering interface for user requirement specification: new equipment, equipment improvements.
Maintain documentation and files, improvements to systems and procedures. Leader of CAPA and NCR programs.
Manage manufacturing processes based projects, in line with agreed targets and priorities. Work with functional support groups to achieve project milestones.
-
Faurecia
- Supplier Quality Engineer - Internship
2005 - 2005
"Just In Time" Plant to assemble and supply cars seats to Peugeot
In charge to establish Raw Material related Non Conformities, to inform suppliers and ensure appropriate curative and corrective actions were implemented.
Responsible to review and approve supplier's CAPA corrective actions implemented by suppliers as a result of important or repetitive non-conformances.
Responsible to conduct monthly quality review with each critical suppliers.
Responsible to initiate and track supplier financial penalties link to non-conformities (cost of lost as well as cost of time spend to sort the non-conformities)
Tracking and trending of suppliers quality performances, repeats, …