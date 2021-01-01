Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien GUILBERT
Ajouter
Sébastien GUILBERT
ST MALO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
gestion de maintenance
Maintenance
Entreprises
CEIA International
- Technico-Commercial
2019 - maintenant
CEIA Internationnal
- Technicien
2017 - maintenant
Compagnie des peches st malo
- Chef d'équipe electromécanicien
2012 - 2016
Comapeche
- Responsable maintenance
2005 - 2011
Etique conserve
- Technicien de maintenance
2003 - 2004
Formations
BTS Maintenance Et Automatisme Industriel Afpa Langueux
Champs Sur Marne
2002 - 2003
BTS Maintenance Automatisme Industriel
BTS MI Joliot Curie
Rennes
2001 - 2002
BTS Maintenance Industriel
Lycée Les Rimains
Cancale
1997 - 2000
Bac F3 génie electrotechnique
Réseau
Hélène LE ROUX
Jean-Christophe HELLIO
Ludovic ROUAULT
Mickaël HERVIOU
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Olivier LEGENDRE
Pierre ANDRÉ
Sanden MANUFACTURING EUROPE
Virgilio DOS SANTOS
Yves BOUCHERON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z