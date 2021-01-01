Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien GUILLAUME
Ajouter
Sébastien GUILLAUME
SURESNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Subsea 7
- Construction Manager - CLOV Surf - Sonamet
SURESNES
2013 - maintenant
Subsea 7
- Project Engineer - CLOV Surf - Hybrid Riser Tower
SURESNES
2011 - 2013
Michelin
- Stage de Fin d'Etudes - Gestion de la Performance
FERRAND
2011 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal
2010 - 2011
ISAE SUPAERO
Toulouse
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Alexandre BERNARD
Flore SIDANI
Jean Michel LEBEC
Johann GUIOMAR
Lyly-Anne KERMARC
Matthieu COLLEU
Mohamed TEBIB
Slim TRABELSI
Stanislas BIZARD
Xavier DE LAGUERIE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z