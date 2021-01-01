Sebastien HAAS

-
TnP Consultants
- Junior Consultant
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
Gefco (International logistics)
Management and implementation of the information flow integration program
• Reviewed business processes and information flow, performed gap analysis
• Designed the quality plan and monitored the whole testing phase
• Coordinated the MOA (project owners) and the MOE (technical realization) teams
• Monitored, qualified, analyzed and corrected anomalies
Management of the operational deployment of park processes and IT solutions
• Formalized the procedures and processes regarding park and workshop activities
• Prepared the KPIs and the strategic dashboard
• Managed change through user training, support and user coordination
Banque Palatine (Banking)
Project management for the migration of environment
Institution nationale des Invalides (Military hospital and research center)
Sourcing of new software solution (ERP) for the operations of the institution
Société Générale (Banking)
Assessment, diagnosis and sourcing strategy of a test center
Internally:
• Managed several referrals and proposals for large corporations
• Formalized the cabinet’s commercial references
• Actively participated to the redaction of offers (IT Sourcing, IT Infrastructure, Supply Chain Management, Agile methodologies)
-
Entrepodis-Véolog
- Inventory Manager
2011 - 2011
Appointed to replace the Storage and Inventory Manager by Entrepodis, exclusive subcontractor of logistic services for LVMH Champagnes and Spirits.
• Administered physically and through software (+ EDI) the internal flux of the 48000 m² warehouse for LVMH worldwide orders and receptions.
• Coordinated the requests of the different departments and brands of LVMH and the work of the different sector's managers of the warehouse.
• Oversaw, reviewed and regulated the reclamations and anomalies found in the warehouse or reported by LVMH.
-
RGTS
- Transport coordinator and business development Manager
2009 - 2010
Internship as a transport coordinator and as a business development manager in Remi Girardin Transport Services, an English SME of European transports and removals.
• Participated in the operational and strategic management of the company and supervised the coordination of its operations.
• Improved the administration, the processes and the internal communication, which more than doubled productivity, significantly reduced errors and mistakes and improved business intelligence.
• Developed a marketing strategy and a market segmentation as well as implemented relevant communication and image improvements, which raised the number of quote request received every month by more than 20% and increased their rate of acceptance.
• Handled customer and prospect relationships, which allowed the conversion rate to go past its 50% plateau, raised the rate of returning customers by 12 % and increased the total number of new customers referred by word of mouth.
-
Commercial and Account Manager
- Mileyss
2008 - 2008
4 months contract as a commercial, customer relations and account manager for Mileyss (formerly Mariagevideo.info), a national company of wedding films.
• Prospected, promoted and sold the recording and editing services of the company by communicating directly to the target population and by forming partnerships with stores providing wedding related services.
-
Exécution / AMS
- Market Researcher and Interviewer
2007 - 2008
Interviewing missions during my freshman year for two junior companies providing market research services to businesses.
• Administered questionnaires, tests and opinion surveys to a diverse audience and for various purposes.