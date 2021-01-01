Menu

Sebastien HUMBERT

ANDELNANS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Andelnans

En résumé

ENSAM Engineer,

With reference of 15 years experience (Design / Project / Program / Sales) achieved in Automotive Industry
for some American , Japanese and French companies).

The essence of my career is mainly driven by a strong motivation, adaptability (personal exp. of 15 years in Africa, [Morocco, Gabon, Congo, Senegal] and professional exp. of 10 months in Japan).


Professional wish :
To gain employment with some Automotive, Aeronautical, Space companies in the area of Program / Sales Management , where my necessary skills & knowlegde can be used effectively.



Member of European citizens Network: participant in the European Young Citizens Convention of Cluny 2003: Europe & World government (european identity, EU & international relations, NGO & IO transparency, proposal for amendements to UN Charter, sustainable developement, least developed countries)

Languages:
French - Native language
English - Proficient in all areas (reading, writing, speaking)
Spanish - Basic reading, writing and speaking abilities
Wolof - Toutirek
Japanese - Choto :)



Citation : Albert Schweitzer
"De quelque côté qu'un homme se tourne, il en trouvera un autre qui a besoin de lui."

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Gestion de projet
Technique
Vente
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • LISI AUTOMOTIVE (LISI GROUP) - Sales Manager (KAM)

    2011 - maintenant Core Process: Cold Forging / Plastic Injection / Stamping
    internal integration : Raw material preparation / heat treatment / surface treatment

    TASK
    - Business development of Steering & Suspension Market
    Customers : JTEKT / ZF (including TRW) / BOSCH / THK / FUJI KIKKO
    Prospects : all other Steering & Suspension actors.

    - Market : Europe / China / US


    Training
    2012 : Negotiation : ScotWork Negociating Skills
    2014 : Finance : Pôle Véhicule du Futur
    2015 : Project Management : Pôle Véhicule du Futur

  • FUJI AUTOTECH EUROPE - Sales and Program Manager

    2006 - 2011 Product: Steering Column (C-EPS). Production in Europe
    Core Process: Hammering / Swaging /Cold forming for shafts.

    Sales Activity:
    - responsible for Sales (20 M€)

    Program Activity:
    - responsible for Japanese customers JTEKT (OEM TOYOTA / RENAULT) + NISSAN
    - coordination between European plants and JAPAN HQ


    JAPAN Tasks : 10 months (2006 - 2007) :
    - Production transfer of upper shaft (Tier 1 JTEKT OEM TOYOTA) for the french subsidiary FUJI Autotech Europe.
    - Investment 5 M€


    Knowledge of Toyota Production System (Kaizen activities: Gemba, Gembutsu, 5S, improvment on Bekido, Choko rate)

  • DELPHI (PLANT - Located in 67) - Project Engineer / Project Leader

    2004 - 2006 Product : Hydraulic Pump (Steering Systems)
    Responsible for all Renault / IDVU - GM (China) programs.

  • DELPHI (TECHNICAL CENTER - Located in 95) - CAD DESIGNER

    1998 - 2004 Product : Steering Gear, Driveline, Steering column , Shock absorbers, Hydraulic Blocks
    Key Account Studies (Opel, Fiat, PSA, Renault, Saab, BMW)

    Training: AFNOR (French normalization agency - GD&T and stack up) , 5S

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :