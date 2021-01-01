Sebastien HUMBERT

ENSAM Engineer,



With reference of 15 years experience (Design / Project / Program / Sales) achieved in Automotive Industry

for some American , Japanese and French companies).



The essence of my career is mainly driven by a strong motivation, adaptability (personal exp. of 15 years in Africa, [Morocco, Gabon, Congo, Senegal] and professional exp. of 10 months in Japan).





Professional wish :

To gain employment with some Automotive, Aeronautical, Space companies in the area of Program / Sales Management , where my necessary skills & knowlegde can be used effectively.







Member of European citizens Network: participant in the European Young Citizens Convention of Cluny 2003: Europe & World government (european identity, EU & international relations, NGO & IO transparency, proposal for amendements to UN Charter, sustainable developement, least developed countries)



Languages:

French - Native language

English - Proficient in all areas (reading, writing, speaking)

Spanish - Basic reading, writing and speaking abilities

Wolof - Toutirek

Japanese - Choto :)







Citation : Albert Schweitzer

"De quelque côté qu'un homme se tourne, il en trouvera un autre qui a besoin de lui."



Mes compétences :

Automobile

Gestion de projet

Technique

Vente

Développement commercial