Sebastien JAOUEN

-
Orange Business Services - Trading Solutions
- Head of Global Sales TCS
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Head of Global Sales for TCS (Trading Community Services) Line of Business
Main activities:
Global Sales, Business development, partnerships, sales strategy, & Product Marketing.
In charge of a PNL of 26.5 Million Euros, 20 direct staffs and 20 indirect reports worldwide.
Member of the Executive Committee
-
Orange Business Services - Trading Solutions
- Head of Trading Community Services
Paris
2009 - 2011
Executive Committee Member, in charge of the TCS division (Line of Business), driving membership of our dedicated trading network, managing key partner relationships and leading the technical network team (Design, Build and Run).
Also manage the business development, sales support and marketing teams.
Key figures:
o Turnover: 24.5 Million Euro
o Team: 25 People
-
GL Trade - Sungard
- Managing Director GL TRADE BENELUX
2007 - 2008
Key responsibilities:
o Budget definition and management
o People Management – definition of Objectives, organization, motivation process
o Key clients account Management (ING, FORTIS, KBC, Rabobank, Dexia)
o Strategy definition and application (in collaboration with GL Steering Committee)
o Sales and customer services effectiveness
o Direct revenue/margin responsibility
Key figures:
o Turnover: 10.5 Million Euro
o Team: 25 People
o Exceeded margin targets in 2007 (1.8Million vs. 1,5 Million Euro)
-
GL Trade
- Managing Director South Africa
2004 - 2007
Key figures:
o Turnover: 2 Million Euro
o Key clients account Management (JP Morgan, UBS, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Nedbank, Sanlam, Tradition TFS, Standard Bank, Credit Suisse, Noah Financial Innovation, Macquarie Bank)
o Team: 5 People
o Constantly exceeded Turn-Over and Margin targets (105% in 2004, 122% in 2005 and 138% in 2007)
-
GL Trade
- Sales Manager - Stock Exchanges
2001 - 2004
Key responsibilities:
o Negotiation, answers to international requests for proposal/quotes.
o Key clients account management (Brazilian Stock Exchanges BOVESPA & BM&F, Nasdaq Europe, Virt-X, NYSE Euronext, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Budapest Stock Exchange, Warsaw Stock Exchange, MICEX, RTS, HK Exchanges, Sydney Futures Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Singapore SGX, Johannesburg Securities Exchange, Casablanca Stock Exchange, Tunis Stock Exchange, Dubai DIFX …)
o Coordination with technical, legal, financial, training & support teams.
o Support to subsidiaries from all Business Units (Europe, Asia, Africa, Americas).
Key achievement: Generated new business Turnover: 10+ Million Euro