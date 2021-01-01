Sebastien KAEUFFER

-
Hilton Worldwide
- Regional director of revenue
Puteaux
2014 - maintenant
Scope : $1bn revenue
Results : gaining market shares every year
Award: selected as best global director of revenue Hilton for 2015 (circe of excellence)
-
Hilton Worldwide
- Cluster Director of Business Development France
Puteaux
2012 - 2014
* 3 domaines de compétences : Revenu, Ventes Internes (C&E), Marketing.
*Domaines annexes : Assistance dans le cadre d'une transition d'hôtel hors du groupe et analyses sur les possibilités de développement futures pour le groupe en France sur la partie revenu.
* Définition des stratégies France pour augmenter le RevPar et la profitabilité.
*2012 : 7 Hotels sur 8 en gain de part de marchés
*2013 : 7 Hotels sur 7 en gain de part de marchés
-
Accor Hospitality
- Revenue Manager - Strasbourg
Paris
2008 - 2012
Establish a place consistency and enhance the revenue of the group in Strasbourg.
• Analyze figures of the 13 own hotels
• Follow up the competition strategy
• Analyze external events affecting the results
• Establish a strategy and deploy revenue management concepts in all Hotels in collaboration with operations.
-
Air fFrance Cargo - KLM Cargo
- Business Analyst - Séoul Corée du Sud
2006 - 2008
• Air Freight Market Analysis
European export market out of Korea analysis and recommendations
Creation of statistical tools to follow up the market and orientate sales
Participation in the elaboration of the sales strategy
• Budget
Establish AF-KLM Cargo Korea Budget along with the country manager (In both revenue and expenses sides).
Taking part in monthly forecasts preparations with the Sales manager and the country manager.
• Competition
Close follow up of competitors’ actions.
Proposing specifics focus to reduce effects of competitors’ moves
• AF-KL Cargo Merger. (Management)
Taking active part in organizing the merger between the two companies of the group.
-
Air France Cargo KLM Cargo
- Marketing Coordinator London
2005 - 2005
Marketing Plan.
Internal and external analysis (SWOT)
Analyze of the market segmentation
M. Porter analysis
Products position in strategic matrix (BCG, Mc Kinsey)
Definition of the strategic position using the 4P
Action plan, timetable, deadlines
Launching the changes and follow up the results.
Analyse on the price of the mix marketing for Delta Air Logistics.
Complete analyse of the North American market, including capacities, competitors routes and rates, to establish the pricing policy on these destinations. Analyse of the results and adaptation to competitors answers. (Very good results with from -30% to +25% compared to the monthly target)
-
Air France Cargo
- Marketing Assistant London
Roissy CDG
2003 - 2004
Creation of statistical tools using Access and Excel
Internet advertising.
Devise the marketing strategy, being part of a team.
Providing reports and statistics concerning the firm activity.