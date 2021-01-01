Menu

Sebastien KAEUFFER

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Hilton Worldwide - Regional director of revenue

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant Scope : $1bn revenue
    Results : gaining market shares every year
    Award: selected as best global director of revenue Hilton for 2015 (circe of excellence)

  • Hilton Worldwide - Cluster Director of Business Development France

    Puteaux 2012 - 2014 * 3 domaines de compétences : Revenu, Ventes Internes (C&E), Marketing.
    *Domaines annexes : Assistance dans le cadre d'une transition d'hôtel hors du groupe et analyses sur les possibilités de développement futures pour le groupe en France sur la partie revenu.
    * Définition des stratégies France pour augmenter le RevPar et la profitabilité.
    *2012 : 7 Hotels sur 8 en gain de part de marchés
    *2013 : 7 Hotels sur 7 en gain de part de marchés

  • Accor Hospitality - Revenue Manager - Strasbourg

    Paris 2008 - 2012 Establish a place consistency and enhance the revenue of the group in Strasbourg.
    • Analyze figures of the 13 own hotels
    • Follow up the competition strategy
    • Analyze external events affecting the results
    • Establish a strategy and deploy revenue management concepts in all Hotels in collaboration with operations.

  • Air fFrance Cargo - KLM Cargo - Business Analyst - Séoul Corée du Sud

    2006 - 2008 • Air Freight Market Analysis

    European export market out of Korea analysis and recommendations
    Creation of statistical tools to follow up the market and orientate sales
    Participation in the elaboration of the sales strategy

    • Budget

    Establish AF-KLM Cargo Korea Budget along with the country manager (In both revenue and expenses sides).
    Taking part in monthly forecasts preparations with the Sales manager and the country manager.
    • Competition

    Close follow up of competitors’ actions.
    Proposing specifics focus to reduce effects of competitors’ moves

    • AF-KL Cargo Merger. (Management)

    Taking active part in organizing the merger between the two companies of the group.

  • Air France Cargo KLM Cargo - Marketing Coordinator London

    2005 - 2005 Marketing Plan.
    Internal and external analysis (SWOT)
    Analyze of the market segmentation
    M. Porter analysis
    Products position in strategic matrix (BCG, Mc Kinsey)
    Definition of the strategic position using the 4P
    Action plan, timetable, deadlines
    Launching the changes and follow up the results.

    Analyse on the price of the mix marketing for Delta Air Logistics.
    Complete analyse of the North American market, including capacities, competitors routes and rates, to establish the pricing policy on these destinations. Analyse of the results and adaptation to competitors answers. (Very good results with from -30% to +25% compared to the monthly target)

  • Air France Cargo - Marketing Assistant London

    Roissy CDG 2003 - 2004 Creation of statistical tools using Access and Excel
    Internet advertising.
    Devise the marketing strategy, being part of a team.
    Providing reports and statistics concerning the firm activity.

Formations

Réseau

