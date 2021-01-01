Sebastien KIENTZ

Mes compétences :
ARIS
ERP
Supply Chain Management
Lean Six Sigma
SAP CRM
Project Management
ERP implementation
Business process improvement
SAP ERP
Business Process Management
Entreprises
Staples
- Project Manager / Process Architect
Saint Etienne2014 - maintenant- Project Management of SAP projects, IT infrastructure projects and Manhattan WMS projects
- Implementation of ARIS Business Project Management tool
- Creation and maintenance of a business process repository in ARIS for Staples Europe
Staples
- SAP Project Manager
Saint Etienne2012 - 2014- Project Management of SAP projects
- Project Management of Lean Six Sigma process improvement projects
- Preparation of Staples European Transformation Roadmap
Staples
- Manager of SAP CRM & SD Team
Saint Etienne2010 - 2012- Manager of the SAP CRM & SD Team within the SAP Competence Center of Staples Europe
- Management of a team of 14 SAP consultants located in 2 locations (France and the Netherlands).
Staples
- Recovery & Delivery Manager e-Commerce
Saint Etienne2009 - 2009- Organization of the roll-outs for the new e-Commerce core model for Staples Europe
- Coordination and facilitation between IS web team and e-commerce business team
Staples
- IS CRM Team Leader
Saint Etienne2008 - 2010Team Lead of the SAP CRM Team within the SAP Competence Center of Staples Europe
- Management of a team of 6 SAP CRM consultants
- Implementation of SAP CRM in France and Belgium
Staples
- IS Supply Chain Project Manager
Saint Etienne2007 - 2008- Project management on Oracle e-Business Suite
- Functional design of Supply Chain solutions
- Integration between Oracle e-Business Suite and a WMS solution