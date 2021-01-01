Menu

Sebastien KIENTZ

Saint Etienne

ARIS
ERP
Supply Chain Management
Lean Six Sigma
SAP CRM
Project Management
ERP implementation
Business process improvement
SAP ERP
Business Process Management

  • Staples - Project Manager / Process Architect

    Saint Etienne 2014 - maintenant - Project Management of SAP projects, IT infrastructure projects and Manhattan WMS projects
    - Implementation of ARIS Business Project Management tool
    - Creation and maintenance of a business process repository in ARIS for Staples Europe

  • Staples - SAP Project Manager

    Saint Etienne 2012 - 2014 - Project Management of SAP projects
    - Project Management of Lean Six Sigma process improvement projects
    - Preparation of Staples European Transformation Roadmap

  • Staples - Manager of SAP CRM & SD Team

    Saint Etienne 2010 - 2012 - Manager of the SAP CRM & SD Team within the SAP Competence Center of Staples Europe
    - Management of a team of 14 SAP consultants located in 2 locations (France and the Netherlands).

  • Staples - Recovery & Delivery Manager e-Commerce

    Saint Etienne 2009 - 2009 - Organization of the roll-outs for the new e-Commerce core model for Staples Europe
    - Coordination and facilitation between IS web team and e-commerce business team

  • Staples - IS CRM Team Leader

    Saint Etienne 2008 - 2010 Team Lead of the SAP CRM Team within the SAP Competence Center of Staples Europe
    - Management of a team of 6 SAP CRM consultants
    - Implementation of SAP CRM in France and Belgium

  • Staples - IS Supply Chain Project Manager

    Saint Etienne 2007 - 2008 - Project management on Oracle e-Business Suite
    - Functional design of Supply Chain solutions
    - Integration between Oracle e-Business Suite and a WMS solution

  • Unilog Management - Senior Consultant (ERP - Oracle e-Business Suite)

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2007 Several projects on Oracle e-Business Suite (Supply Chain, Logistics and Purchasing)

    International experience : France, UK, Ireland, Germany, Philippines, Thailand

    Sectors: Ophthalmic optical products, Communication and defense systems, Electronics contract manufacturer, Data storage systems manufacturer, Optronic defense systems

  • Sema Group - ERP Consultant

    Bezons 1998 - 2001 Several ERP projects in France (Logistics, Production and Inventory Management)

    Sectors : Metallurgy industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Chemical industry

