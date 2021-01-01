Menu

Sébastien LE BOURDAIS

NARBONNE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Windows Server
VMware ESX
Linux Redhat
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Toad pour Oracle
Apache
Oracle
Oracle 10G
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
XHTML
Windows 2008R2
TCP/IP
SUN Hardware > Sun Enterprise Servers
SQL
Personal Home Page
NetBackup
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows NT/2000/XP 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Office
Linux Suse
Linux
Import/Export
Citrix Winframe
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Centre Hospitalier Alès Cévennes - Administration du système d'information

    2006 - maintenant Administration du Système d'Information Hospitalier. Suivi de projets, de mises en place et d'évolutions techniques des logiciels et des interfaces de communication. Administration et maintenance des serveurs. Support auprès des utilisateurs et rôle d'interface entre les éditeurs de logiciels et les professionnels de santé. Veille informatique et NTIC.

  • Medasys - Technicien support du Dossier Patient Informatisé DxC@re

    GIF SUR YVETTE 2005 - 2006 Assurer le support 1er niveau du logiciel DxC@re (Dossier Patient Informatisé) auprès des grands centres hospitaliers équipés de cette solution. Analyse et résolution des problèmes rencontrés, remontée des anomalies auprès de la plate-forme R&D, suivi des mises à jour.

  • Biogemma - Apprenti Bioinformaticien

    2002 - 2004 Développement d'une application informatique d'aide aux bio-analyses de séquences génomiques : BioADB (Bio-Analyses DataBase).

Formations

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie (Rouen)

    Rouen 2002 - 2004 Master 2 Professionnel en Bioinformatique

    Formation par apprentissage en alternance sur 2 ans.

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 2001 - 2002 Maîtrise de Biochimie

