Sébastien LEGROS
Sébastien LEGROS
BRUXELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AXEN
- Consultant
maintenant
Norkom Technologie
- Sr Technical Consultant
2007 - maintenant
Steria
- Technical Project Leader
Paris
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur International En Informatique Et Réseaux
Angers
1998 - 2001
Informatique
ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)
Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou
1998 - 2001
Informatique
Réseau
Alexandre BENEDETTO
Charles-Henri ROUSSEAU
David NOIRAUD
Fabrice COMBOT
Guillaume ABELÉ
Mathieu MILLARD
Modibo SOW
Olivier BROURHANT
Valerie LEGROS
