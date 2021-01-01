Menu

Sébastien LOPS

Rochefort

En résumé

Energique et disponible de suite, je souhaiterais rejoindre une entreprise afin de mettre mes 10 ans d'expériences dans l'administration réseaux et sécurité à profit dans la région toulousaine.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Active Directory
Windows Small Business Server
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2007
UNIX Free BSD
Small Business Server
RIP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Office 2007
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Lotus 1-2-3
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
ISDN
Hyper-V
Frame Relay
Cisco ASA
CCNA
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Audit
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
Microsoft Exchange 2000
VRRP
Secure Socket Layer

Entreprises

  • Anybug - Responsable technique & Chef de Projet

    Rochefort 2009 - 2014 Architecture, installation, configuration et maintenance de réseaux
    d'entreprises

    Responsabilités :
    * Encadrement et déploiement de techniciens sur le territoire national et
    européen
    * Interventions sur site, création de nouveaux systèmes de communication et
    améliorations de systèmes existants
    * Architecture, installation, configuration et support sur réseau complet et
    international Cisco : modems, routeurs, commutateurs et pare-feux
    * Architecture, installation, configuration et support de réseaux multi sites sous
    infrastructure Active Directory Windows 2003, 2008 et Exchange
    2000/2003/2007
    * Sélection des produits et distributeurs lors de gestion de projet ;
    * Formation d'équipiers techniques ;
    * Architecture, installation, configuration et support de serveurs IPBX Cisco et
    téléphones Cisco. Formation à l'utilisation du système VoIP Cisco.
    * Architecture et déploiement de VLAN Cisco, couche 2 et 3 ;
    * Production de documentations et schémas des réseaux : règles de routage,
    adressage IP, circuit des données, normes et standards, préconisations.
    * Audit, conseils, configuration et déploiement des outils de sécurité VPN SSL
    (Cisco ASA)

  • MicroPoint (Londres) - Responsable technique & Consultant

    2007 - 2009 Institute of Physics - Consultant, technicien en régie, responsable informatique des
    réseaux de l'entreprise
    Responsabilités :
    * Interventions sur site, création de nouveaux systèmes de communication et
    améliorations des systèmes existants
    * Architecture, installation, configuration et support sur réseau complet et
    international Cisco : modems, routeurs, commutateurs et pare-feux.
    * Architecture, installation, configuration et support de réseaux multi sites sous
    infrastructure Active Directory Windows 2003, 2008 et Exchange
    2000/2003/2007
    * Sélection des produits et distributeurs lors de gestion de projet ;
    * Formation d'équipiers techniques ;
    * Architecture, installation et configuration de réseaux WAN (Location de
    ligne/ISDN/Frame Relay/ATM) utilisation de BGP, OSPF et MPLS.
    * Production de documentations et schémas des réseaux en anglais: règles de
    routage, adressage IP, circuit des données, normes et standards,
    préconisations.

  • O'KEEFFE SOLICITORS - Administrateur réseaux et sécurité & Responsable technique

    2006 - 2007 Responsabilités :
    * Interventions sur site, création de nouveaux systèmes de communication et
    améliorations des systèmes existants
    * Architecture, installation, configuration et support sur réseau complet et
    international Cisco : modems, routeurs, commutateurs et pare-feux.
    * Migration de l'ancien système Windows Small Business Server 2000 vers le
    nouveau Windows 2003 Server R2 et Exchange 2007
    * Sélection des produits et distributeurs lors de gestion de projet

  • ADC - Administrateur réseau & technicien

    SAINT CYR SUR LOIRE 2004 - 2006 Prestations de services informatiques aux entreprises, travail en
    équipe incluant
    Responsabilités :
    * Support niveau 1 et 2 des utilisateurs de plusieurs PME, hotline et assistance
    sur site
    * Construction de réseaux informatiques ;
    * Installation, configuration et maintenance de parcs informatiques : systèmes
    d'exploitation, sauvegarde, mises à jour, correctifs, sécurité, antivirus

Formations

  • ISC

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Project Management Professional

    Yield Management Performer

  • GSP College (Londres)

    Londres 2007 - 2009 CCNA CCNP CCSP

  • Certification Microsoft

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Certifications Microsoft

    Installation, configuration et maintenance de Microsoft Windows Server 2003 sous
    infrastructure Active Directory.
    Installation et administration de Microsoft Exchange Server 2003.

Réseau

