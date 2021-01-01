Sébastien LOPS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse
Energique et disponible de suite, je souhaiterais rejoindre une entreprise afin de mettre mes 10 ans d'expériences dans l'administration réseaux et sécurité à profit dans la région toulousaine.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Active Directory
Windows Small Business Server
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2007
UNIX Free BSD
Small Business Server
RIP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Office 2007
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Lotus 1-2-3
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
ISDN
Hyper-V
Frame Relay
Cisco ASA
CCNA
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Audit
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
Microsoft Exchange 2000
VRRP
Secure Socket Layer