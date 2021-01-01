Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien MALESYS
Ajouter
Sebastien MALESYS
Lille
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe ISA
- Responsable pédagogique
Lille
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Agriculture ISA Lille
Lille
maintenant
Réseau
Alban VERVUST
Antoine PHELIPPEAU
Armand GARIN
Aymeric GILLET
Benjamin LEGRAND
Delmaere SANDRA
Jean-Charles CAILLIEZ
Louis BOURSIN
Burgeap (Issy-les-Moulineaux)
Théodore BECQUART
Victoire TANCHOU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z