Sebastien PAGNON

  • Rcube Professional Services S.A.
  • Business Unit Director

Luxembourg

En résumé

After a career start in System Engineering area, I switched to sales and management positions. I combined service-oriented mind-set, people leadership skills and business feeling. I also capitalise on my international experience. I united Sales, Operations and Company Strategy management. I also started my last two activities from scratch within my companies with a real entrepreneurship. I build trusted relationship with customers, employees and company stakeholders. I am use to communication at C-Level.

Entreprises

  • Rcube Professional Services S.A. - Business Unit Director

    Informatique | Luxembourg 2022 - maintenant • Take the accountability of the Business Unit
    • Set Up processes to transform the BU in an independent company
    • Ensure the consistent growth of the BU (From 20 to 35 in 2022 - target 60 Consultants for 2023)
    • Guarantee the P&L is aligned on the figures defined in the Business Plan with a substantial margin.
    • Define and apply the strategy of the unit within 3 axes: Sales, Operational and HR management.
    • Recruitment & Career Management
    • Set up strong relationship with clients based on trust and common sense
    • Advice Customer on their Sourcing & Outsourcing Strategy
    • Ensure the promotion of the department within business representation, seminar participation and other customers events.

  • Arhs-Cube - Director of Infrastructure & Support Services

    Informatique | Luxembourg 2012 - 2022 • Create the department from scratch in December 2012 to achieve in fiscal Year 2020/2021 a team of 80 Consultants with a Turnover of 7 M€. Ensure the P&L is aligned on the figures defined in the Business Plan.
    • Define & apply the strategy of the unit within 3 axes: Sales, Operational and financial management.
    • Manage all the operations
    • Recruitment & Career Management
    • Set up strong relationship with clients based on trust and common sense
    • Guidance to customers on their IT Strategy according to market trends
    • Ensure the promotion of the department within business representation, seminar participation and other customers events.
    • The customer portfolio is including banking, industry, public sector and European Institution.

  • Vision IT Group Luxembourg - Business Unit Manager

    Informatique | Luxembourg 2011 - 2012 • Responsible for the infrastructure’s services of the company.
    • Manage all the operations
    • Optimize the allocation of consultants and orients on carrier trainings in upcoming technologies.
    • Draft and implement ITIL processes, definition of service catalogue and model of costs associated, followed by the SLA.
    • Responsible for the recruitment and monitoring of consultants (planning of trainings, interviews and annual objectives),
    • Assist the Business Developers in need analysis, the drafting of offers, and the development of activity on customer relations with partners.
    • Set up relations with new partners, market research, and technology choices, review the products / Solutions in the marketplace.

  • IRIS Financial Luxembourg - Project Manager

    Informatique | Luxembourg 2008 - 2011 • Defining the most appropriate software solution with the customer need,
    • Review the priorities of the client and considers costs and planning constraints.
    • Service Level Manager (ITIL) in order to monitor the quality of the service provided under contracts with commitment for results.
    • Resource Allocation / Recruitment
    • Project P&L Management

  • TELINDUS S.A. - SALES CONSULTANT SOURCING

    Luxembourg 2006 - 2007 • Definition of offerings in order to meet the expectations of customers/prospects.
    • Follow the Account Manager in the creation, presentation, arguments and negotiations of the offers
    • Accompany the project managers, Service Delivery Manager and I take in charge the customer satisfaction requirement.

  • SIEMENS BUSINESS & SERVICES - FIELD OPERATION MANAGEMENT

    2005 - 2006 In the Product Related Services division in charge of the installation and maintenance of equipment Fujitsu Siemens, I defined the operational customer relationship: needs analysis, planning meeting, presentation of technical solutions, qualitative monitoring of on-site based on SLA (Service Level Management).
    If necessary, I manage crises incidents "total down" production of such customers.
    I also have a pre-sales activity and making offers to customers and partners: definition of costing model, respect margins, followed by the corresponding CA and associated benefits
    I also manage inventory maintenance, training engineers and the skills matrix of service.

  • EUROMASTER - Responsable Européen Relation Client IT

    Montbonnot-Saint-Martin 2002 - 2005 Named as European Head of Customer IT and therefore the process of Service Level Management relationship, I participated in the task force (5 people) to set up a European organization based on ITIL (about 100 people distributed in 9 countries).
    In my work, I defined the service catalog, negotiates and drafts ALS, and created the associated financial model.
    I then speak in three large projects led by the European IT department which I am a member:

    • Centralization and the European Service Desk Outsourcing - Project Manager
    • Centralized data centers and outsourcing of Europeans (13 1) - Project Manager Assistant
    • Outsourcing management Telecommunications in Europe (to a virtual operator) - Project Manager Assistant

    In a local role, I remain in parallel Manager user support France (10) and office services, telephony and application support (5 persons) during the transition.

  • STERIA - Ingenieur Systeme

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Engineering service company, I carry out missions Technical Assistance:
    • NT Support Level 2 WAN environments: Administration of Exchange servers in a Windows environment
    • Production Engineering NT: Implementation of record validation of the project 18 servers and 350 workstations of, migration areas.
    • Testing and validation of applications and servers
    • Development of a "Inventory of users" creating user account (Apache Technology + PHP4 + MySQL on Win32).
    My Clients are then the major players in the major distribution: Groupe Casino, Carrefour

  • CESA - ANALYSTE

    PARIS 1999 - 1999 Technician in a consulting firm, I realize the technical study of string handling for HP Isle of albeau: Development of electrical plans, choice of materials and controls, validation and acceptance;
    I am responsible for monitoring the budget (3MF);
    I manage a team consisting of a head work and 15 wiremen

  • EXEL - Stagiaire

    Californie 1998 - 1998

