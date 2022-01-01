Sebastien PAGNON

-
Rcube Professional Services S.A.
- Business Unit Director
Informatique | Luxembourg
2022 - maintenant
• Take the accountability of the Business Unit
• Set Up processes to transform the BU in an independent company
• Ensure the consistent growth of the BU (From 20 to 35 in 2022 - target 60 Consultants for 2023)
• Guarantee the P&L is aligned on the figures defined in the Business Plan with a substantial margin.
• Define and apply the strategy of the unit within 3 axes: Sales, Operational and HR management.
• Recruitment & Career Management
• Set up strong relationship with clients based on trust and common sense
• Advice Customer on their Sourcing & Outsourcing Strategy
• Ensure the promotion of the department within business representation, seminar participation and other customers events.
-
Arhs-Cube
- Director of Infrastructure & Support Services
Informatique | Luxembourg
2012 - 2022
• Create the department from scratch in December 2012 to achieve in fiscal Year 2020/2021 a team of 80 Consultants with a Turnover of 7 M€. Ensure the P&L is aligned on the figures defined in the Business Plan.
• Define & apply the strategy of the unit within 3 axes: Sales, Operational and financial management.
• Manage all the operations
• Recruitment & Career Management
• Set up strong relationship with clients based on trust and common sense
• Guidance to customers on their IT Strategy according to market trends
• Ensure the promotion of the department within business representation, seminar participation and other customers events.
• The customer portfolio is including banking, industry, public sector and European Institution.
-
Vision IT Group Luxembourg
- Business Unit Manager
Informatique | Luxembourg
2011 - 2012
• Responsible for the infrastructure’s services of the company.
• Manage all the operations
• Optimize the allocation of consultants and orients on carrier trainings in upcoming technologies.
• Draft and implement ITIL processes, definition of service catalogue and model of costs associated, followed by the SLA.
• Responsible for the recruitment and monitoring of consultants (planning of trainings, interviews and annual objectives),
• Assist the Business Developers in need analysis, the drafting of offers, and the development of activity on customer relations with partners.
• Set up relations with new partners, market research, and technology choices, review the products / Solutions in the marketplace.
-
IRIS Financial Luxembourg
- Project Manager
Informatique | Luxembourg
2008 - 2011
• Defining the most appropriate software solution with the customer need,
• Review the priorities of the client and considers costs and planning constraints.
• Service Level Manager (ITIL) in order to monitor the quality of the service provided under contracts with commitment for results.
• Resource Allocation / Recruitment
• Project P&L Management
-
TELINDUS S.A.
- SALES CONSULTANT SOURCING
Luxembourg
2006 - 2007
• Definition of offerings in order to meet the expectations of customers/prospects.
• Follow the Account Manager in the creation, presentation, arguments and negotiations of the offers
• Accompany the project managers, Service Delivery Manager and I take in charge the customer satisfaction requirement.
-
SIEMENS BUSINESS & SERVICES
- FIELD OPERATION MANAGEMENT
2005 - 2006
In the Product Related Services division in charge of the installation and maintenance of equipment Fujitsu Siemens, I defined the operational customer relationship: needs analysis, planning meeting, presentation of technical solutions, qualitative monitoring of on-site based on SLA (Service Level Management).
If necessary, I manage crises incidents "total down" production of such customers.
I also have a pre-sales activity and making offers to customers and partners: definition of costing model, respect margins, followed by the corresponding CA and associated benefits
I also manage inventory maintenance, training engineers and the skills matrix of service.
-
EUROMASTER
- Responsable Européen Relation Client IT
Montbonnot-Saint-Martin
2002 - 2005
Named as European Head of Customer IT and therefore the process of Service Level Management relationship, I participated in the task force (5 people) to set up a European organization based on ITIL (about 100 people distributed in 9 countries).
In my work, I defined the service catalog, negotiates and drafts ALS, and created the associated financial model.
I then speak in three large projects led by the European IT department which I am a member:
• Centralization and the European Service Desk Outsourcing - Project Manager
• Centralized data centers and outsourcing of Europeans (13 1) - Project Manager Assistant
• Outsourcing management Telecommunications in Europe (to a virtual operator) - Project Manager Assistant
In a local role, I remain in parallel Manager user support France (10) and office services, telephony and application support (5 persons) during the transition.
-
STERIA
- Ingenieur Systeme
Paris
2001 - 2002
Engineering service company, I carry out missions Technical Assistance:
• NT Support Level 2 WAN environments: Administration of Exchange servers in a Windows environment
• Production Engineering NT: Implementation of record validation of the project 18 servers and 350 workstations of, migration areas.
• Testing and validation of applications and servers
• Development of a "Inventory of users" creating user account (Apache Technology + PHP4 + MySQL on Win32).
My Clients are then the major players in the major distribution: Groupe Casino, Carrefour
-
CESA
- ANALYSTE
PARIS
1999 - 1999
Technician in a consulting firm, I realize the technical study of string handling for HP Isle of albeau: Development of electrical plans, choice of materials and controls, validation and acceptance;
I am responsible for monitoring the budget (3MF);
I manage a team consisting of a head work and 15 wiremen
-
EXEL
- Stagiaire
Californie
1998 - 1998