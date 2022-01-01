Menu

Séverine BAUDUCEL

  • Louis Vuitton - ateliers de Vendée
  • Maroquiniere

Sainte-Florence

Entreprises

  • Louis Vuitton - ateliers de Vendée - Maroquiniere

    Production | Sainte-Florence (33350) 2019 - maintenant

  • Aubret - Responsable Ordonnancement

    2007 - 2017

  • Coca-cola entreprise - Responsable Planification et approvisionnement matières premières

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2005 - 2007

  • Coca-Cola entreprise - Technicienne planification

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2002 - 2005

  • Coca-Cola entreprise - Animatrice formation

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2000 - 2002

  • Coca-Cola entreprise - Chef d'équipe production

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1997 - 2000

  • Coca-Cola entreprise - Opératrice production

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 1995 - 1997

