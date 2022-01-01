Séverine BAUDUCEL

-
Louis Vuitton - ateliers de Vendée
- Maroquiniere
Production | Sainte-Florence (33350)
2019 - maintenant
-
Aubret
- Responsable Ordonnancement
2007 - 2017
-
Coca-cola entreprise
- Responsable Planification et approvisionnement matières premières
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2005 - 2007
-
Coca-Cola entreprise
- Technicienne planification
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2002 - 2005
-
Coca-Cola entreprise
- Animatrice formation
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2000 - 2002
-
Coca-Cola entreprise
- Chef d'équipe production
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
1997 - 2000
-
Coca-Cola entreprise
- Opératrice production
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
1995 - 1997