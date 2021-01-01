Shameer ADAM

Mes compétences :
Business development
Chaine logistique
Gestion des opérations
Marketing
Stratégie
Project Management Office
Entreprises
Nissan Europe SAS
- PMO Sales and Marketing
2013 - maintenantReference point for PMO queries and information and an advocate for best practices in project management
Advise leaders, managers, and teams to the best use of project management disciplines and approaches within a dynamic environment
Ensure project management documentation, reports and plans are relevant, accurate and complete
Establishing stakeholder management plan and implementation of the communication framework and change management.
Share lessons learned and best practices across programs, building relationships with stakeholders and brokering relationships at all levels
Nissan Europe SAS
- Sales Operations Coordinator
2010 - 2013Optimize sales through volume and engine mix to be allocated to Regional Business Units in order to facilitate Sales targets achievement
Main Sales, Marketing, and SCM contact for all supply related issues (volumes, mixes)
Primarily responsible for RBUs for supply related issues, stock management, vehicle allocation & ordering.
Optimizing stocking levels to ensure efficient utilization of supply.
Analyze vehicle orders, stocking levels, lead times and production to support production planning and allocation.
Participates and lead strategic projects concerning production ordering and or sales planning
HP France
- Business Analyst and Marketing Specialist (Internet Services and Software)
COURTABOEUF2008 - 2009New Business Development, Promotions and Online Marketing for HP software and service partners
Business Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Partnership Deal Economics (Forecasting), Financial Analysis
Strategic Planning of service offer monetization
Managed HP software and service attach business partners
Planned and executed a centralised, EMEA focussed information system flow to track and manage business partners. The system aimed to optimize critical business metrics pertaining to SW/Services Attach and integrate with the existing WW system. Cross functional approach with stakeholders on the system as well as business side.
Provided Business Analytics, Intelligence and Research to key stakeholders
Coordinated with strategy, business development and partner management teams at the worldwide as well as regional level to develop strategies and promotions that are executed locally/regionally
Kores
- Sr. Sales Officer (Major Accounts)
2005 - 2007Engaged in marketing and sale of office automation and banking products to major (government) accounts
Responsibilities included lead generation, responding to tenders, creation of prospect funnel, conducting promotional activities like road shows and seminars to maximize brand awareness.
Increased major account base by more than 30% and increased territory sales by 23% YOY
Indo Asian Fusegear
- Sales Officer
2005 - 2005Introduced a new product line of high end modular switchgear and wiring accessories to prospective residential and institutional buyers in the National Capital Region. Created distributor and dealer networks within assigned territory from ground up.
Conducted promotional road shows, presentations and demonstrations to maximize branding and sales
Extremely successful launch, currently an established brand.