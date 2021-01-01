Menu

Shameer ADAM

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Business development
Chaine logistique
Gestion des opérations
Marketing
Stratégie
Project Management Office

Entreprises

  • Nissan Europe SAS - PMO Sales and Marketing

    2013 - maintenant Reference point for PMO queries and information and an advocate for best practices in project management

    Advise leaders, managers, and teams to the best use of project management disciplines and approaches within a dynamic environment

    Ensure project management documentation, reports and plans are relevant, accurate and complete

    Establishing stakeholder management plan and implementation of the communication framework and change management.

    Share lessons learned and best practices across programs, building relationships with stakeholders and brokering relationships at all levels

  • Nissan Europe SAS - Sales Operations Coordinator

    2010 - 2013 Optimize sales through volume and engine mix to be allocated to Regional Business Units in order to facilitate Sales targets achievement

    Main Sales, Marketing, and SCM contact for all supply related issues (volumes, mixes)

    Primarily responsible for RBUs for supply related issues, stock management, vehicle allocation & ordering.

    Optimizing stocking levels to ensure efficient utilization of supply.

    Analyze vehicle orders, stocking levels, lead times and production to support production planning and allocation.

    Participates and lead strategic projects concerning production ordering and or sales planning

  • HP France - Business Analyst and Marketing Specialist (Internet Services and Software)

    COURTABOEUF 2008 - 2009 New Business Development, Promotions and Online Marketing for HP software and service partners

    Business Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Partnership Deal Economics (Forecasting), Financial Analysis

    Strategic Planning of service offer monetization

    Managed HP software and service attach business partners

    Planned and executed a centralised, EMEA focussed information system flow to track and manage business partners. The system aimed to optimize critical business metrics pertaining to SW/Services Attach and integrate with the existing WW system. Cross functional approach with stakeholders on the system as well as business side.

    Provided Business Analytics, Intelligence and Research to key stakeholders

    Coordinated with strategy, business development and partner management teams at the worldwide as well as regional level to develop strategies and promotions that are executed locally/regionally

  • Kores - Sr. Sales Officer (Major Accounts)

    2005 - 2007 Engaged in marketing and sale of office automation and banking products to major (government) accounts

    Responsibilities included lead generation, responding to tenders, creation of prospect funnel, conducting promotional activities like road shows and seminars to maximize brand awareness.

    Increased major account base by more than 30% and increased territory sales by 23% YOY

  • Indo Asian Fusegear - Sales Officer

    2005 - 2005 Introduced a new product line of high end modular switchgear and wiring accessories to prospective residential and institutional buyers in the National Capital Region. Created distributor and dealer networks within assigned territory from ground up.

    Conducted promotional road shows, presentations and demonstrations to maximize branding and sales

    Extremely successful launch, currently an established brand.

