Shane BIGAND

Gémenos

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
technician

Entreprises

  • Nissan

    Gémenos maintenant

  • Nissan

    Gémenos 2007 - maintenant

  • NISSAN - Nissan electrical european diagnosis supervisor/GTR technician/

    2007 - maintenant On a daily basis:
    Creating service manuals for electrical system fitted on european nissan model's car.

    Validating the diagnostic tool for the nissan model's car and the Renault/Nissan shared vehicle. (X-Badge activities)


    Tool:

    Creation of the Service manual, electrical section, for the nissan european market. (tool: MOCA framemaker, Consult-3 (3+), Flicker, HTML)

    Validation and creation of the removal&installation procedure on cars



    Works added on my basis:
    GTR Technician Edit
    NISSAN Sports Car


    Spent one month in germany to support a Nissan GT-R project as a mecanic.

    Last March i went to Nederland in order to work 3 months on GT-R after successfully my GT-R technician's certificate.

    Later, Supported a GTR/370Z event close to Nancy (france)

    Working now for the Press, Sales and Marketing event's sports cars



    More:
    Nissan GT-R technician
    EV (Leaf) Technician Level 2

  • Renault TCR - Expert diagnostique moteur

    2006 - 2007 Concepteur métier diagnostique pour le groupe automobile RENAULT(78) Codage de l’outil de diagnostique RENAULT (CLIP), référant moteur 1.5DCI, référant système 5è injecteur

  • Renault TCR - Rédacteur technique

    2005 - 2006 Rédacteur technique pour le groupe automobile RENAULT (78), Conception de méthodes de diagnostique, Injection diesel, Airbag, Boite de vitesses

  • ASSYSTEM - Redacteur technique

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • Louis Davier

    Joigny 2000 - 2005 Maintenance et apres vente automobile MAVA

    Génie mécanique Automobile

