Shane BIGAND
Shane BIGAND
Gémenos
En résumé
Mes compétences :
technician
Entreprises
Nissan
Gémenos
maintenant
Nissan
Gémenos
2007 - maintenant
NISSAN
- Nissan electrical european diagnosis supervisor/GTR technician/
2007 - maintenant
On a daily basis:
Creating service manuals for electrical system fitted on european nissan model's car.
Validating the diagnostic tool for the nissan model's car and the Renault/Nissan shared vehicle. (X-Badge activities)
Tool:
Creation of the Service manual, electrical section, for the nissan european market. (tool: MOCA framemaker, Consult-3 (3+), Flicker, HTML)
Validation and creation of the removal&installation procedure on cars
Works added on my basis:
GTR Technician Edit
NISSAN Sports Car
Spent one month in germany to support a Nissan GT-R project as a mecanic.
Last March i went to Nederland in order to work 3 months on GT-R after successfully my GT-R technician's certificate.
Later, Supported a GTR/370Z event close to Nancy (france)
Working now for the Press, Sales and Marketing event's sports cars
More:
Nissan GT-R technician
EV (Leaf) Technician Level 2
Renault TCR
- Expert diagnostique moteur
2006 - 2007
Concepteur métier diagnostique pour le groupe automobile RENAULT(78) Codage de l’outil de diagnostique RENAULT (CLIP), référant moteur 1.5DCI, référant système 5è injecteur
Renault TCR
- Rédacteur technique
2005 - 2006
Rédacteur technique pour le groupe automobile RENAULT (78), Conception de méthodes de diagnostique, Injection diesel, Airbag, Boite de vitesses
ASSYSTEM
- Redacteur technique
Courbevoie
2005 - 2007
Formations
Louis Davier
Joigny
2000 - 2005
Maintenance et apres vente automobile MAVA
Génie mécanique Automobile
