Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BEAUVILLARD
Ajouter
Sonia BEAUVILLARD
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Chevreuse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IRI
- Directeur d'Unité
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS
maintenant
SymphonyIRI Group
CHAMBOURCY CEDEX
maintenant
Formations
Université Nanterre / Dauphine
Paris
1995 - 1998
Marketing
Faculté De Droit Et Sciences Économiques
Guyancourt
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Arnaud ROUSSEAU
Bertrand LOTTIN
Christine BRIATTE
Christophe ZGRZENDEK
Olivier GUICHARDON
Pascale DAUMEZON
Patrick DESCAMPS
Regis CORNELOUP
Sandrine BONIN
Séverine CHAUVEL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z