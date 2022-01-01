Menu

Sophie DUREPAIRE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Management
Formation
Commercial

Entreprises

  • S.G.T.D - AGENT EXPLOITATION

    2016 - maintenant

  • H&M - Directrice de magasin

    Le Bourget 2005 - maintenant

  • SEPHORA - Responsable de rayon

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2000 - 2004

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :