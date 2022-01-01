Menu

Sophie HUNOT

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Emulsions

Entreprises

  • Cargill R&D Center Europe - Application Specialist - Convenience Foods

    2007 - maintenant => Study of the Cargill Texturizing Solutions portfolio - starches & maltodextrins, hydrocolloids, lecithin and emulsifiers - in Convenience Foods Application: specialisation in emulsions (spreads, beverage emulsion, powder creamers) baby foods, dry mixes and agglomeration/instantization technologies.
    => Long-term projects to support the development of new ingredients and short-term projects to support customer requests.

Formations

  • Agrocampus Rennes (Rennes)

    Rennes 2002 - 2007 Agroalimentaire (INSFA)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :