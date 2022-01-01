Sophie HUNOT

Cargill R&D Center Europe
- Application Specialist - Convenience Foods
2007 - maintenant=> Study of the Cargill Texturizing Solutions portfolio - starches & maltodextrins, hydrocolloids, lecithin and emulsifiers - in Convenience Foods Application: specialisation in emulsions (spreads, beverage emulsion, powder creamers) baby foods, dry mixes and agglomeration/instantization technologies.
=> Long-term projects to support the development of new ingredients and short-term projects to support customer requests.