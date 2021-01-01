Menu

Stéphane VIGNON

MASSY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Versailles

En résumé

Work experience demonstrating my ability to drive revenue and market share, innovate and meet industry specific expectations: I know how to manage and motivate multicultural “virtual” teams spread across geographies (Europe/India) in order to achieve the successful closing of large, made-to-measure projects.

Specialties
Business development, International sales, telecom, IT, Cloud, Broadcast, bid, project management and partnerhsip management

Mes compétences :
Audiovisuel
Broadcast
Infrastructure
Média
Telecom

Entreprises

  • Ericsson - Sales manager - France and North Africa

    MASSY 2012 - maintenant My aim is to enhance Ericsson’s television compression line business (formerly known as Tandberg television) sales and footprint across France and North Africa in the Media and Broadcast industry.
    - Define, execute and align local market sales strategy with Ericsson’s group priorities
    - Mix of direct and indirect sales like through business partners
    - Account development plan, bid management, customer assessment, project management
    - Raised Ericsson’s television compression product line awareness to key Media industry stakeholders

  • Colt technology services - Business Development Manager, Media sector

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2009 - 2012 - Sales force support all over Europe
    - New products and services introductions
    - new partnership
    - Training & workshop
    - bid management, customer value proposal
    - C Level customer meetings
    - research

  • Colt technology - Senior Account Manager Media

    2001 - 2012 - Customer needs analysis,
    - Customer value proposal including KPIs and ROI analysis,
    - Bid & commercial management,
    - Presales and project management team,
    - Bespoke solution.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :