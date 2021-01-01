Retail
Stéphanie ANTOINE
Stéphanie ANTOINE
BOULOGNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALICE/FREE
maintenant
ALTRAN Technologies
- Consultante
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2010 - maintenant
Jusqu'à Avril 2016 Bouygues Telecom,
Avril 2016 - Décembre 2017 Engie,
Depuis Janvier 2018 Egis
Free / Alice
- Réseau
2003 - 2010
Formations
Hautes Etudes Industrielles HEI
Lille
1989 - 1994
Informatique Industrielle
Réseau
Claire BROBECK
Corinne ANTOINE
Damien DARBLADE
Guillaume ZANETTI
Kamel RAHOU
Michaëlla DELHEZ
Patrick ANTOINE
Philippe SOUBEYRAND
Sandrine CANTALLOUBE
