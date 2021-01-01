Stéphanie ARAUJO

The digitalization of the Industry offered to my 12 years career path in the industrial market the possibility to improve my adaptability and flexibility to establish new marketing strategy in new countries to new customers in challenging environments.

I am a passionate team member fully customer oriented.

My moto in life : "I never lose, I either win or learn". Nelson Mandela



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Communication

Social Media

benchmarking

product training

creative agencies monitoring

budgets

Mentoring

Great communication skills